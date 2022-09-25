Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's daughter Gracie gives rare glimpse inside jaw-dropping NYC apartment The star shared an unseen corner of her impressive home

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's 25-year-old daughter Gracie McGraw's NYC home is serious apartment goals.

LOOK: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's mega-mansion is 10x bigger than average US home

Earlier this week, the budding Broadway star shared an adorable clip of her dog on Instagram, giving her 62.2k followers a rare look inside the light-filled apartment. Gracie's sprawling space looked like the ultimate It-girl abode, decorated with kitsch rattan furniture, colourful prints and cosy double bed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

Six floor-to-ceiling windows flooded the space with sunlight, offering the star enviable views of the city.

The spacious room also featured exposed brickwork, giving the space a stylish, unfinished feel that added to its rustic warehouse qualities.

MORE: Faith Hill reveals 'difficult' living situation with Tim McGraw

Gracie shared a snap from inside her chic new home

Fans were quick to react to Gracie's new apartment, rushing to the comments of her post to compliment her chic new living space. "Love your apartment! The big tall windows and walls are awesome," wrote one fan, while another comment read: "Those windows! Amazing. And the brick. That place is lovely!"

"That place looks ahhhmazing!" added a third fan. We can't wait to see what else Gracie reveals of her apartment on Instagram!

SEE: Faith Hill looks gorgeous in unexpected outfit for jaw-dropping new appearance

RELATED: Faith Hill's DIY pamper session with her daughter is too cute for words

Gracie is likely super excited to have her own apartment, but Tim and Faith's daughter is leaving behind a seriously impressive family home.

The 1883 superstars live in Nashville, Tennessee in a five-bedroom, ten-bathroom home which has 22,460-square-foot of space. According to statista.com, the average US home is around 2,261 square feet, meaning their pad is 10 times the size.

Gracie's fans couldn't get enough of the natural light in her apartment

Now that their three daughters have all flown the nest – they have the expansive home all to themselves. Tim often gives fans a glimpse inside their house on social media, and to say that it could rival a palace is an understatement.

Gracie has won a legion of fans thanks to her spellbinding voice, and she often shares videos of her singing on social media. Earlier this year, she had fans in tears with her rendition of The Life I Never Led from Sister Act.

She belted out the emotional song perfectly, and fans were quick to react. One emotional fan replied: "This performance blew my heart wide open! Brought me to tears. The passion you display is like none other." Another added: "This had me in tears."

Read more HELLO! US stories here