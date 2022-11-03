Tim McGraw shares very rare photo with both brothers that leaves fans emotional The 1883 star's dad is Philadelphia Phillies baseball player Tug McGraw

Tim McGraw is a loving family man who often shares photos of his three daughters and wife Faith Hill on social media.

MORE: Faith Hill chokes back tears in emotional tribute after sad loss

However, it's rare that his other family members feature on his Instagram, so fans were delighted when he posted a snapshot with both of his brothers, Mark and Matthew McGraw, on Wednesday – and it was for a very emotional reason.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's love story

The McGraw family were out in force to watch the Philadelphia Phillies take home another win against the Houston Astros in Game three of the World Series on Tuesday. Tim was joined by Faith and their daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey, as well as Mark and Matthew and their partners.

The Phillies hold a special place in Tim and his siblings' hearts as their late dad, Tug McGraw, was a celebrated pitcher for the baseball team. Sadly, Tug died of brain cancer in 2004 aged just 59, which made Tim and his brothers' photo even more poignant.

RELATED: Tim McGraw's complicated relationship with late famous father revealed

MORE: Tim McGraw leaves fans emotional with sweet tribute to wife Faith Hill

In the image, the trio are smiling for the camera while holding a Stand Up to Cancer sign that reads: "I stand up for Tugger."

Captioning the photo, the country music star wrote: "I stand up for #TugMcgraw, my mom Betty, and all my friends and family who have battled this terrible disease. Proud to support the @MLB and @Su2C."

Matthew, Tim, and Mark McGraw

Fans were quick to react, sharing their own personal and heartbreaking experiences with cancer, while others praised Tim for raising awareness of the disease.

"You're the best, supporting this, admirable!" commented one. Another said: "Your dad would be so proud." A third added: "Such a great pic, thank you for sharing."

Alongside his half-brothers Mark and Matthew, Tim also has a half-sister, Cari, through his father. He also has two younger half-sisters, Tracey and Sandra, through his mother's marriage to Horace Smith.

Tim's dad was celebrated Phillies pitcher Tug McGraw

Tim was raised by his Horace, but after stumbling across his birth certificate when he was 11, he found out that his biological dad was actually Tug.

Tim and Tug had a complicated relationship, to begin with. They first met a few months after Tim's discovery, but then had no contact with each other until Tim was 18. They later went on to form a close bond before Tug's death.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.