Mama June rushes to Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson’s side after car wreck

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson was involved in a car accident in Denver on Friday while out running errands. The 20-year-old was reportedly pulling out of the driveway at her home in Colorado when another driver sped down the road, ‘T-boning’ her car. The news was shared by Alana’s mother, June Elizabeth 'Mama June' Shannon, who explained in an Instagram video that it was her daughter's "first car wreck" but quickly added that she was resting and doing okay. "Today… [has] definitely been a crazy day since 3 o’clock… Alana Thompson is 23 hours away, but she is following her dreams… when you get that phone call and your stomach drops and all you can hear is someone hollering… trust me I’ll do a story time about it tomorrow but she is at home. She is resting. It could’ve been a lot worse than it was," Mama June posted in a caption.

"She is banged up a little bit but other than that she is OK… first car wreck. She was just going to go get her hair done and her phone call was to the police or second phone call was to her clinical director because tomorrow would’ve been her first day that she would’ve started clinicals… she [is] still saying that she’s gonna get up in the morning… we will see but headed to Denver to get her rental car…and making sure that she is OK," she added.

Mama June also gave the 23-year-old male driver who crashed into Alana "credit", adding that "he admitted that he was going 40mph and probably wasn't paying attention." In another post, Mama June updated fans saying that Alana "did not get to go to her first clinical today."

Alana, who officially changed her name from Honey Boo Boo earlier this year, is currently enrolled at Regis University in Denver where she is pursuing a nursing degree.

It has been 14 years since the Toddlers & Tiaras alum shot to fame, when she was only five years old and appeared on the infamous TLC reality show, and inadvertently created the nickname she is now known for when she said: "A dollar made me holler, honey boo boo!"

In those years, she has had many ups and downs, including grappling with her mother’s drug abuse. The announcement about her new moniker coincided with the release of her Lifetime biopic entitled I Was Honey Boo Boo.

Much of the biopic covered her rollercoaster relationship with her mother, who has been sober for over five years now, but for years dealt with an addiction to crack cocaine, in 2019 was arrested and charged for felony drug possession, and in 2022, custody of her Alana was handed over to her other daughter, Lauryn.

"I did not want this movie to be throwing punches at my mama and making her out to be the bad guy," Alana noted, though added: "But I didn't hold back and if she gets mad, at the end of the day it's the truth."