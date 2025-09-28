Jennifer Lopez says Ben Affleck divorce was 'the best thing'

In a candid interview, Jennifer Lopez has shared how she coped in the aftermath of her split with actor Ben Affleck. In August 2024, the 56-year-old filed for divorce from Ben on their second wedding anniversary, citing "irreconcilable differences." On Sunday's episode of CBS News Sunday Morning, she told correspondent Lee Cowan that she had a "tough time" in the wake of their split but that it was also the "best thing that ever happened" to her as it helped her to grow. She also spoke about working on her new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which also had her ex serving as an executive producer and is set to be released in October 2025.

"It was a really tough time," Jennifer said about working on the same project together in the aftermath of their break-up. Despite the difficulties of working together, she said working on the movie also helped take her mind off her heartbreak.

"It was hard not to think about stuff, but it was like the best and the worst of times, in a way," the mother of two shared.

© Getty Images Jennifer at a Broadway Opening Night in New York City

"Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy. And then it was like, back home, it was not great.

"And it was just like, 'How do I reconcile this?' But you get through it," she added, saying that the separation helped her become more self-aware.

© Getty Jennifer and Ben in 2021

She also acknowledged that the movie itself wouldn’t have come about were it not for Ben’s involvement and financial backing, saying she would always give him credit for that.

"I told him this was the role I was born to play and I wanted to do it and he was like, 'Okay'. And he helped make it happen," she shared.

Jennifer and Ben's wedding

"I'm a different person now than I was a year and a half ago… I'm able to enjoy things more and be great," the star added.

The singer commenced her 'Up All Night' tour in July 2025, and has been performing a slew of unreleased songs, including a track that appears to delve into her heartbreak following her divorce from Ben in 2024.

© Getty Jennifer performing during Up All Night tour

"Thank you for the scars you left on my heart… I won't fall apart because of who you are and all your broken parts," she sang, in a performance of the song "Wreckage of You".

The couple were married for two years, tying the knot in July 2022, before the singer filed for divorce in August 2024. They had previously dated in the early 2000s and rekindled their romance in 2021 before marrying a year later.