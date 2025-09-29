Zoey Deutch reveals she's been secretly engaged for months - a look back at her on and off-screen romances

Actress Zoey Deutch has confirmed she's engaged to longtime boyfriend Jimmy Tatro, 33, in a sweet Instagram post. "Three months engaged to the love of my life", the 30-year-old captioned alongside a series of romantic photos, including Polaroids of the couple hugging by the beach. Other images showed Jimmy down on one knee and a close-up of Zoey’s dazzling engagement ring. A-list friends including Lucy Hale, Julianne Hough, Camila Morrone and Lili Reinhart shared congratulatory messages. In a 2022 interview, the star shared how she loved how different they were. "I would be so bored If I was dating someone who agreed with me on everything and thought everything in the same way as me – I'd be so bored by that. I mean I am currently with someone who is my actual polar opposite," she shared on a podcast. We take a look at her on and off-screen romances over the years.

© FilmMagic Avan Jogia Back in 2011, Zoey began dating actor Avan Jogia, and the two quickly became one of young Hollywood’s cutest couples. Their relationship lasted until 2017, and even after parting ways, they’ve remained on good terms.

© GC Images Dylan Hayes Zoey was linked to Dylan Hayes, son of producer Chad Hayes. While their relationship was more private, they were spotted at industry events and on social media. Though brief, the romance offered fans a glimpse of Zoey’s more low-key side.

© Getty Images Kendrick Sampson Zoey starred alongside Kendrick Sampson in the cute Christmas rom-com Something from Tiffany's about a couple who cross paths unexpectedly over the festive season and end up falling in love and getting engaged.



© Getty Images Glen Powell Zoey’s Netflix rom-com Set It Up gave fans one of her most memorable on-screen pairings with Glen Powell. Their sparkling chemistry and witty banter had viewers rooting for them long after the credits rolled, with many hoping life might imitate art.