Nicole Kidman's rarely-seen raven-haired youngest daughter is her twin in candid new video
Nicole shares Faith and her older sister Sunday with husband Keith Urban© Stefanie Keenan

The actress also shares daughter Sunday Rose with husband Keith Urban

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman is stepping into the spotlight with her daughter once again, although this time joined by the youngest of her brood, 14-year-old Faith Margaret.

The second her two daughters with Keith Urban appears alongside her in the new campaign for beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté, and it looks like the two managed to get up to some shenanigans behind-the-scenes too.

Take a look below as Nicole shares a candid glimpse of their personalities off-camera, and how they mirror each other both in style and demeanor…

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Faith dance together behind-the-scenes of their new campaign

"BTS @cledepeaubeaute with my little one," the star captioned the adorable clip, which fans reacted to with comments like: "Oh my God, I love this Nicole and Faith. What a sweet moment," and: "Love this! Gorgeous gals," as well as: "So sweet with her and Faith!"

Nicole was named the global beauty and skincare brand's new ambassador earlier this week, appearing in a fresh campaign that featured a glimpse of Faith, rocking a chic all-black ensemble, embracing her mom.

"In The Key to Radiance is You, our new Global Brand Ambassador Nicole Kidman creatively expresses the ever-evolving definition of Radiance. While Radiance begins with Clé de Peau Beauté, just how far it takes you, is up to you," the tagline for the campaign goes.

nicole kidman and faith with faces pushed together and eyes closed© Clé de Peau Beauté
Nicole and Faith shared a sweet embrace in the short film for Clé de Peau Beauté

The Babygirl actress spoke with People about her involvement in the campaign and, more specifically, how Faith got roped in as well, especially given her older sister Sunday, now 17, is a working model.

“My other daughter is modeling now, and so when they said, 'Would Faith be in this with you?' I was like, 'Faithy, do you want to be in this?' And she was like, 'Yes'," Nicole recalled. 

Nicole Kidman with her daughter Sunday Rose © Getty Images
Older daughter Sunday is now a working model, mainly as a muse for Miu Miu and OMEGA

"So we flew out together and we were able to just have fun on the set. It was just sort of a magical, dreamlike experience, which I hope when people see the campaign, they get," she continued. "She's my baby, and it was a sweet little way to capture her at 14. It was one of those things where you say, 'This isn't a job. This is actually a gift.'"

She also opened up about some of her favorite wellness practices, inspired by what makes her feel most "beautiful," and explained how she will get her daughters involved too.

Nicole Kidman with her daughter Faith © Getty Images
"She's my baby, and it was a sweet little way to capture her at 14."

"I love doing hot yoga right now, so I feel really good about an hour after that," Nicole revealed. "My daughters and I, we do it together, and we call it the glow up. We look red-faced and ragged when we come out, but about an hour later, wow."

She also has her tips on how she gets herself feeling better when she's in a gloomier state of mind. "I'll ask for a hug. I meditate, I pray. I have an enormous support system of friends." 

Faith Margaret Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley and Nicole Kidman at the AFI Life Achievement Award© Getty Images
The pair first stepped into the public eye back in 2024 at Nicole's AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony

"And I've done so much research on the human mind because of my dad being a psychologist, so I'm a big believer in breath work. Those sorts of things are tiny tools that you can have in your toolkit that can help you to be in the day and be the best you can be."

