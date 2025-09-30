Halle Berry's daring bikini photo sends fans wild as she showcases her incredible physique

Halle Berry turned up the heat on Monday as the Catwoman star posted a cheeky selfie of herself in a thong bikini on social media. Walking away from the camera through a desert, the sultry snap garnered thousands of likes. "Looks like I’m going the wrong way, but I’m not…just going my own way!" she wrote. Comments flooded in with fans saying: "You look fit, elegantly seductive and soooooo empowering for staying true to the woman you are! @halleberry , you have always been a role model for me to carry myself with poise and joy every day!"

Another fan wrote: "Halle… This is sooo beautifully artistic and it should be a painting of you also."

© Instagram Halle Berry sends fans wild with bikini photo

Halle is known for her incredible physique thanks to her workout regime which has changed in recent years after the onset of menopause meant that she had to take care of her health.

"I used to do a lot of cardio. Right now, I'm trying to put muscle mass on, so I lift weights now and I never used to lift weights before," she said on The Tamsen Show podcast.

© Instagram Halle is known for her incredible physique

"I only did my own body weight and cardio like cycling and running. Now I just do pretty much boring – what I find boring – but it's necessary for this stage of life, really just heavier weights than I've ever lifted, and I do it probably two days a week at least."

She continued: "I never wanted to get muscles. I wanted to just stay healthy. I was doing it to manage my diabetes. But I didn't want to be muscly, and now I'm lifting heavy weights, and I'm still not getting muscly. I'm just like holding on to the muscle I have and that's important at this age."

© Instagram Photo shared by Halle Berry of her in a swim suit and a flower crown while celebrating her birthday on a beach vacation

Halle's diet has also changed significantly since entering menopause, with the Catwoman star switching up her keto diet to take care of her body.

"I used to be on keto because that's how I manage my diabetes, and now I've learned at this stage in life that I need little carbs," she said on the podcast. "I need that for energy because my energy levels are different, and I manage my sugar by cutting out other things."

She also swears by vitamins to help support her body, which she has been taking for years. "I'm on like probably 16 vitamins now. I have a whole list of stuff that I will not miss. I'm religious about it," she said.

"I have studied all the different things that I'm taking...I believe in every single one of them, and I will not miss them, no matter what."

© Shutterstock Halle Berry hasn't changed since her Bond days

Halle revealed in the past that she enjoyed variety in her workout routine and that exercising outdoors was a must for her.

She often posts about her progress via Instagram, and even created a weekly check-in with her followers called #FitnessFriday, where she would keep fans updated with workout routines and tips.