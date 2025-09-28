How Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were 'intentional' with their wedding jewelry worth over $500k

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco finally tied the knot in front of their family and famous friends over the weekend, with the singer sharing photos from the special day on social media. The couple wore custom Ralph Lauren outfits, with Selena opting for a sculptural yet ethereal gown while Benny wore a classic tuxedo. Soon after, on Sunday, Benny took to his own Instagram page to share a look at their luxe wedding bands, plus the beautiful engagement ring he proposed to the "Lose You to Love Me" singer with back in December.

Nilesh Rakholia, jewelry expert and Founder of Abelini, shared his insights on the couple's jewelry choices, and why he considers them a "masterclass in restraint and refinement," adding: "Every choice she made elevated her look without ever overwhelming it. With a Ralph Lauren gown that made such a sculptural statement at the neckline, she wisely kept her décolletage bare, allowing the craftsmanship of her dress to shine."

© Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco showed off their wedding bands after their weekend wedding ceremony

Speaking to her jewel choices, he continued: "Instead, she chose diamond drop earrings — refined yet meaningful. The soft teardrop silhouette, long associated with joy and emotional depth, made them a profoundly romantic choice for her wedding day," dubbing them a "modern yet timeless accent that perfectly balanced sentiment with high-fashion restraint."

Placing a value to the pieces, Nilesh noted: "The earrings appear to feature high-quality diamonds in a classic drop silhouette, which would place them in the region of £100,000–£150,000 [approx. $134,000-$200,000], depending on the exact carat weight and clarity."

© Instagram The couple tied the knot on Saturday, September 27 in California

"On her wedding day," he observed: "Selena also chose to wear two diamond bands on separate fingers — one a pavé-set eternity ring symbolizing everlasting love, the other a slender diamond band that added a note of subtle refinement," saying it felt "intentional," calling it "a play between strength and delicacy, romance and individuality."

© Instagram The couple wore custom Ralph Lauren pieces, Selena in an ethereal white gown and Benny in a classic tux

"The combined value of the two bands is likely to sit between £150,000 and £200,000 [approx. $200,000-$268,000], depending on their total diamond weight and craftsmanship. It's a styling choice that also reflects a growing bridal trend: moving beyond a single band towards layered, interchangeable designs that feel more personal and imbued with a modern elegance."

© Instagram "Every choice she made elevated her look without ever overwhelming it."

He then turned to her engagement ring from Benny, a marquise-cut diamond. "Selena's version is set on pavé shoulders in 18-karat yellow gold, which adds a modern, luminous touch to the traditional silhouette. Depending on the diamond's exact weight and quality, it is estimated to be worth around £200,000 (approx. $225,000). The choice of a marquise cut also aligns her with iconic women in history and pop culture, from Jackie Kennedy to Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez — but with a design that still feels uniquely her own."

© Instagram The couple got engaged in December 2024 after over a year of dating

Nilesh concluded: "Selena's bridal jewels carried more than sparkle — they became part of the love story itself. Carefully chosen, they blended symbolism and style, weaving together joy, commitment, and history with a sense of modern elegance that felt unmistakably her own."