Amanda Holden shows off sky-high legs as she enjoys Hollywood Halloween with lookalike daughter Hollie

Amanda Holden has been enjoying a sun-soaked Halloween this year in the bright lights of Beverly Hills with her 12-year-old daughter, Hollie.

Despite spending half-term across the Atlantic, they still enjoyed a host of spooky activities with friends who joined them on their half-term trip. In true Amanda fashion, the BGT judge didn't do things by halves and looked glamorous as she donned a Beetlejuice-inspired outfit.

© Instagram Amanda channelled her inner Beetlejuice

The TV star wore a plunging pinstriped blazer with only a black lace bralette beneath, paired with a black-and-white pinstriped miniskirt. She completed her look with black thigh-high boots and a green bob wig.

The spooky ensemble perfectly showcased Amanda's ultra-toned legs as she posed against the sun-soaked LA backdrop. For her makeup, Amanda opted for white face paint, dark eye makeup, and green lipstick.

Ahead of her Beetlejuice transformation, she and Hollie headed to Universal Studios for Halloween Horror Nights.

"Omg!!! The most horrifically fabulous night @horrornights THANKYOU (I think) to @unistudios for scaring the out of me #HRH and our friends out here in #LosAngeles [black love heart emojis] #scream #UniversalHHN," Amanda wrote alongside a video of the evening.

© Instagram Hollie was all smiles during the spooky evening

For the occasion, the mother-daughter duo twinned in blue jeans, with Hollie adding a cosy pink Ralph Lauren cable-knit jumper, while Amanda opted for a black leather jacket.

It wasn’t long before Amanda, who is a self-confessed sun queen, slipped into a bikini and was back in the sunshine.

So far, the mother-daughter duo have had the half-term of dreams, kicking off the trip with a visit to the famous Beverly Hills Hotel—somewhere that inspired Hollie's bedroom in the family's sprawling Surrey mansion.

"Lunch at the hotel that inspires my whole house decor @janewallofficial @freyarainsford #HRH." The hashtag HRH stands for “Her Royal Highness,” an affectionate nickname Amanda coined for her youngest.