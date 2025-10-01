DWTS' Hilaria Baldwin reveals head injury from shower accident in new video: 'Typical me moment'

Just before Hilaria Baldwin took the stage on Dancing with the Stars, she revealed to her one million Instagram followers that she suffered an injury. The 41-year-old went live on the social media platform and was holding a bag of edamame to her forehead. She told her fans: "Guess what? I walked into my shower [door] because it's glass." The mom-of-seven laughed as her husband, Alec Baldwin, looked onward from their New York City living room. Hilaria continued: "A typical me moment. I forgot to open the door."

This wasn't Hilaria's first injury related to dance either. When she was a professional dancer back in the early 2000s, her career was sidelined with a hip injury. "I broke my hip all the way through," she told her dance partner Gleb Savchenko. "[It was] overuse." After her performance during the DWTS premiere, Hilaria almost broke down in tears, showing how powerful the moment was.

While fans may have been concerned about her health ahead of Tuesday night's DWTS show, she assured them: "I'm totally fine, maybe I'll have a bruise, but I'm fine." And Hilaria went on to perform that evening. The episode which aired on September 30 was TikTok themed – with contestants dancing to Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber.

DWTS' Hilaria Baldwin reveals head injury before Tuesday night's show

Hilaria and Gleb performed a samba to "Shake It To The Max (Fly) [Remix]" by Moliy, Silent Add, Skillibeng & Shenseea. The former yoga teacher admitted that while she was late to getting on TikTok, she is no stranger to going viral. She and Gleb received a 22/30 for their performance, with Derek Hough giving her an eight, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli giving her sevens.

© Disney/Eric McCandless Hilaria has routinely scored high on DWTS

The reality star's husband was in the audience again this week, surrounded by their children – Carmen, 11, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, seven, Eduardo, four, María Lucía, four, and Ilaria, two. While the actor cannot be at every performance due to his other work, he attended the premiere night as well. "She's a hard worker," Alec said in a DWTS interview. "This was her life until she got injured so she's just going to give it everything she has. I'm proud of her, very proud of her."

© Getty Images Alec and Hilaria have a big blended family

Hilaria is one of only a few contestants on the competition show that has previous professional dance experience. In 2004, she competed in the Blackpool Dance Festival, which is known as the world's first and most famous ballroom dance competition. Some fans of DWTS are upset by Hilaria's professional experience.

A former professional on DWTS, Sharna Burgess, wrote to Instagram before season 34's premiere: "I don't know how they are gonna go scoring Hilaria who has a better technique starting the show than anyone who has ever done it." She continued: "I could be off base and the first ep will say a lot but man that's going to be hard to judge."

Hilaria and Alec tied the knot in 2012

But, during a post-show interview, Hilaria said: "The ballroom competition that people are telling me is – I've only went twice and I think I was, like, 19 or 20. And I also know that I didn't do very well in this competition, which meant that there might have been, like, 700 people better than me. And then I stopped dancing."