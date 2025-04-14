Exclusive: Hilaria Baldwin opens up about 'wild' family life and 'scary but cathartic' home decision

As the wife of a Hollywood actor and a mother to seven children, Hilaria Baldwin could be forgiven if she sometimes feels a little overwhelmed. After all, she also has a thriving career as a yoga instructor and author. But, as she and her husband Alec star in their own reality show, The Baldwins, Hilaria tells HELLO! in this exclusive interview how she loves the chaotic family life they have created.

While life with their children – eldest daughter Carmen, 11, Rafael, nine, eight-year-old Leonardo, Romeo, six, Eduardo and Marilu, who are both four, and two-year-old Ilaria – can be hectic at times, Hilaria says she loves living with such a big family and all the responsibilities it brings.

© roushoots The Baldwins are a busy family of nine

"I think I naturally do well with chaos," she tells us. "I have trouble sitting still and so it feeds my soul and my mind to be able to do all the amazing and unexpected things I get to do every day, with so many children. When it gets too much, I just get a bit quieter – I lower the volume of the chaos in my head, not to tune out, but just enough to find some reprieve. I truly love our wild life."

Fortunately, 30 Rock star Alec, 67 – who she married in 2012 – is always there to lend a hand, doing his fair share of the household duties. "Alec is great at taking the kids to school, sports classes and organising play dates," Hilaria, 41, says. "I thrive at homework, bathing them, feeding them, putting them to bed and doctor visits – and just playing."

Up close and personal

The couple decided to take part in their reality show, The Baldwins – broadcast in the UK on Discovery+ – as a way of letting people see their real personas, away from their famous profiles.

"It was scary but cathartic," she reveals. "We had no idea what this experience was going to be like, or what was going to happen in our lives, but we found great partners in TLC and in the entire team of producers and crew. We had such incredible people surrounding us and capturing us being able to speak freely. I'm forever grateful."

© roushoots Hilaria and Alec have their hands full

And Hilaria says she was surprised by some parts of the production process, with cameras taking in every aspect of their day-to-day lives – including the aftermath of Alec being cleared of involuntary manslaughter after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died as a result of an accidental shooting on the set of the movie Rust in 2021.

"On the first day we met our showrunner, she told me that the word ‘consent' was the most important for this show," Hilaria tells us. "I was surprised, because it's not what I would have expected. She knows we are very open people, and given a safe space we can share and show freely.

"A mother herself, she was also an amazing guide for me learning what it was like to have the children be in front of the cameras. Every time they filmed the children, they asked permission first and respected what their answer was. This was not what I was expecting from a reality show."

Family dynamics

Viewers may also not be expecting to see such an intimate side to the couple's relationship. She and Alec "banter a lot, so it's definitely a wild dynamic", she says. "We have been through a lot together and are still here."

Away from the cameras, the couple enjoy regular date nights. "I like going somewhere where we can just talk and slow down after what was surely a full and wild day. It's where I take a break from the chaos."

Hilaria and Alec tied the knot in 2012

And what does she do on the days when juggling such a busy family threatens to overwhelm everything?

"I have so many days where everything seems to be going wrong. I need to take micro moments to take that in, and release frustration, rather than let it accumulate and then I explode. Exercising daily helps me stay connected to my body and be more focused. Hearing from other moms about their ups and downs makes me put into perspective that I am not alone. And really leaning into gratitude and the good times allows me to derive comfort when things are tough.

"We sure have a lot of fun," she adds. "It's busy and wild. There is a lot of love and unexpected things happen every day. I wouldn't change it for the world."

