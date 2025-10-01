Julia Roberts' son Henry is following in her footsteps – but not in the way you think

Julia Roberts' youngest son, Henry Moder, appears to be following in her fashion footsteps, with the actress revealing that he recently donned one of her most iconic outfits, which she has kept in the closet for decades. Julia spoke to Extra about the 1990 Golden Globes, when she won the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Award for her turn in Steel Magnolias, and appeared on the red carpet in an Armani men's suit. It became a moment in fashion history and has frequently been cited as one of the best Golden Globes looks of all time.

During the interview with the After the Hunt cast, Julia revealed that she held on to the suit, and that Henry "had it on the other day". Her co-star, Ayo Edebiri, shared her excitement that she had kept the suit, with the mother of three offering to show it to her. "I'm going to bring it to work tomorrow, and I want you to put it on," she told Ayo, who replied, "Stop! Are you kidding me?"

Julia, who made a major statement in the suit, recalled how she landed on the idea in the first place. "I went into the Armani store and, as I recall, downstairs is women's clothing. And I went upstairs to the men's department. I remember I put the suit on and I loved it," she explained. "I was very taken with myself."

Previously, the 57-year-old shared further insight into one of her "all-time favorite outfits" in an interview with Vogue. "I did my hair, my girlfriend did my makeup," she remembered. "I don't even know that people wore really fancy gowns to the Golden Globes then the way they do now, but I thought that I was very extra in this outfit. I could not have known that it was going to become this, like, statement outfit. I just thought I looked fabulous."

Could Henry be planning a fashion moment of his own by wearing the stunningly tailored outfit? Julia's youngest child celebrated his 18th birthday in June, with the proud mom sharing a touching tribute to her son. "In the blink of a joyful eye, this beacon of a boy is 18," she captioned her post. "I love you Henry. #goldenboy #goldenbirthday."

© Instagram Julia revealed that her youngest son, Henry, donned her old Armani suit

She shares Henry and her two older children, 20-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, with her husband Danny Moder. The couple first met in 2000 on a film set and married two years later. Julia is incredibly private about her kids and will only share photos from their childhood to social media.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Julia's suit became a moment in fashion history

Her eldest two moved out of home in 2023 to go to college, and Henry has enjoyed having his own space at home with his parents. "I think it's a good 50/50 split. He's loving it. And I think he misses his people," Julia said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She shared that it was "so fun" to connect as a family over FaceTime when they were all in different places around the country, whether for work or for study.

© Instagram The actress is fiercely protective of her three children

"So Henry and Danny are home, and then I'm in another time zone, and then Phinn is somewhere and Hazel is somewhere, and we were all on a FaceTime the other day – together, all of us," she told Today. "And it was so fun. I might have had a towel on my wet head. We were all so happy to be together that way that we still are so deeply in love."