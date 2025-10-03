Henry Cavill reveals leg injury and ripped physique as he trains for Highlander reboot

Henry Cavill is taking his first careful steps on the road to recovery after a leg injury forced production on his latest project to pause. The 42-year-old star is set to lead Amazon MGM’s remake of Highlander - the cult 1986 fantasy epic that went on to inspire a long-running franchise. But filming has reportedly been put on hold while the actor recuperates from a painful calf injury, sustained during training for his role as Connor MacLeod, the immortal warrior first brought to life by Christopher Lambert. The actor shared a series of pics captioned simply: "Endure. In enduring, grow strong. - Dak'kon, Planescape: Torment."

Henry shared images of himself shirtless in the gym, wearing an orthopedic boot to protect his injured leg. Additional photos show him completing lower body exercises under the supervision of his trainer.

The Highlander reboot was first announced back in 2023 and it has managed to attract several big-name actors. Russell Crowe (Gladiator) will be inheriting Sean Connery's role Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez. Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) has also signed onto the film as the villainous Kurgan.

Also joining the film is Industry star Marisa Abela, but while it's been confirmed that the 28-year-old star has been cast in a leading role, it hasn't been confirmed what this will be. Marisa is also known for her appearance as Amy Winehouse in the biopic Back to Black, which was released in 2024. Other credits include Barbie and COBRA.

Henry has been busy in his personal life too, having recently become a dad, welcoming a daughter with fiancée Natalie Viscuso.

The couple have been incredibly private over their new arrival, only confirming the gender in a recent interview, although Henry steered clear of revealing what his daughter is called.

Speaking to GQ, the actor was asked about the most important part of his life, to which he replied: "My daughter being born, and the five of us [Natalie, their daughter, and their two dogs] settling into our forever home."

The couple hasn't confirmed when their daughter was born, but the news was broken in January when the pair were seen pushing a buggy alongside Australia's Gold Coast.

The couple announced their pregnancy joy in April 2024, with Henry sharing the happy news at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are very, very excited," he told Access Hollywood.

Henry and Natalie confirmed their relationship with a sweet post back in 2021. In a snap, they were seen playing chess and Henry remarked: "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

Shortly after, Henry addressed the public speculation surrounding his personal life and relationships in a heartfelt message to fans, asking for respect and privacy.