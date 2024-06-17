Henry Cavill shares rare insight into family life as he prepares to welcome first baby

Henry Cavill has asked fans for "parenting tips" ahead of becoming a father in a sweet Father's Day post. Sharing an extremely rare insight into his family life, the 41-year-old actor uploaded a sweet selfie from the nursery which has already been decorated.

The Witcher star and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, 34, delighted fans when they announced they were expecting their first child together back in April.

© Instagram Henry Cavill shared this photo of his unborn baby's room

In the caption, the dad-to-be wrote: "Oh yeah.....and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips??

"And don't worry, pillows won't be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures. #FathersDay."

His followers were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "Just remember: your fatherhood will outlive you and live in your children forever. Be sure to leave a legacy of love and security." Another stated: "Being a parent is the best thing in the world."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Henry Cavill and girlfriend confirm new Warhammer project

Earlier this year, Henry shared his delight over Natalie's pregnancy at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are very, very excited," he told Access Hollywood.

How long have Henry and Natalie been together?

Superman star Henry and his girlfriend Natalie have been together for nearly three years, with the Hollywood actor making their relationship Instagram official in 2021.

Sharing a picture of them playing chess, he wrote: "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

© Getty Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are expecting their first child

Just a few weeks later, Henry put out a message to fans calling for the speculation "about my private life and professional partnerships" to end. "I am very happy in love, and in life," he wrote in a lengthy post.

"I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

© Getty The child is due later this year

There's no denying that Henry's relationship with Natalie has gone from strength to strength with the couple making a handful of red carpet appearances together.

Who is Henry's pregnant girlfriend Natalie?

Natalie is originally from Roslyn, New Mexico, but was raised in La Jolla, California. In 2005, she appeared on the first season of MTV's My Super Sweet 16, and a description of the episode reads: "Natalie has just moved from dull Roswell, NM to glamorous La Jolla, CA to live with her wealthy dad and stepmom.

"At 15 years old, Natalie is now living in a $5 million house and cruising around town in her dad's Bentleys and Ferraris… it just so happens that Natalie's dad owns five of the hottest nightclubs in Southern California, any of which would be a great place to host her unforgettable Sweet 16."

Natalie graduated from the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts in 2011, and went on to work with companies such as Legendary Entertainment, which produced both of Henry's films Man of Steel (2013) and Enola Holmes (2020), as well as the now-defunct The Weinstein Company and ITV Studios. As of 2022, she has been vice president of TV at Roy Lee's production company Vertigo Entertainment.

What has Henry said about becoming a father

Back in 2017, Henry also opened up about becoming a father one day. "You know, if I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who's running round after them," he said during an interview with Men's Health UK.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Henry has always wanted to be a father

"And if I do have kids, even now, it's starting to get quite late. But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling round like, 'OK, I'm just going to catch a breather.' Yeah, I'm going to take care of my body – look good, but not smash it."