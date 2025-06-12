Henry Cavill looks so different after extreme hair transformation

Henry Cavill is known for his classic British style, but he has made a significant change to his appearance, making him look almost unrecognizable.

The 42-year-old has undergone an extreme hair transformation over the last few months and is no longer sporting his slick short back and sides.

Hair transformation

Henry has been growing his hair out after keeping it relatively short for years, but on Wednesday, he unveiled a much longer 'do.

The Man of Steel's hair is now chin-length and full of bouncy curls, which he showed off at the 71st Taormina Film Festival in Italy alongside his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

© Getty Images Henry's hair is now chin-length with bouncy curls

Henry looked so different with his bold new hair, which he styled with the front swept over to one side, exaggerating his natural curl.

He wore a classic black tux and bowtie and was full of smiles as he posed for photos alongside Natalie, who rarely accompanies him to events.

The new mom looked stunning in a floor-length orange gown that skimmed her physique. Like Henry, Natalie rocked her blonde hair in a curly style, wearing it in a glamorous ponytail with face-framing pieces at the front.

© Getty Images Henry's longer hair length has exaggerated his curls

New parents

Henry and Natalie welcomed their first child in January but have shared no details about the baby.

The couple has kept much of their relationship private since they began dating in 2021, but they were pictured in Australia's Gold Coast taking a stroll with their newborn at the start of the year.

The new parents announced their pregnancy joy in April 2024, with Henry sharing the happy news at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are very, very excited," he told Access Hollywood.

© Getty Images Henry styled his longer hair in a deep side-parting

In 2017, Henry shared his thoughts on fatherhood during an interview with Men's Health UK.

Reflecting on the kind of dad he hopes to be, he said: "If I do have kids… I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling round like, 'OK, I'm just going to catch a breather.' Yeah, I'm going to take care of my body – look good, but not smash it."

Henry and Natalie have been together for three years, with the actor making their relationship Instagram official in 2021.

© Getty Images Henry and Natalie welcomed their first child in January 2025

Alongside a picture of them playing chess, he wrote: "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

Shortly after, Henry addressed the public speculation surrounding his personal life and relationships in a heartfelt message to fans, asking for respect and privacy.

"I am very happy in love, and in life," he wrote. "I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't, at the very least, do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

© Getty Images Henry's hair is the longest it has been in months

Natalie is originally from Roslyn, New Mexico, but was raised in La Jolla, California.

Natalie graduated from the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts in 2011 and went on to work with companies such as Legendary Entertainment, which produced both of Henry's films Man of Steel (2013) and Enola Holmes (2020), as well as the now defunct The Weinstein Company and ITV Studios.

As of 2022, she has been vice president of TV at Roy Lee's production company, Vertigo Entertainment.