Who is Maggie Baugh? Keith Urban changes Nicole Kidman-inspired song lyrics to include her name

Only a year ago Nicole shared with People: "I'm so lucky that I have Keith who's just my love, my deep, deep love." She recalled the special moment when she realized he's the one. Nicole expressed: "It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York. That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry.'" Nicole continued: "It was pretty intense. I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is,'" per People.