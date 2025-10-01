Who is Maggie Baugh? Keith Urban changes Nicole Kidman-inspired song lyrics to include her name

Keith Urban responded to Nicole Kidman filing for divorce on September 30 during a recent performance. Instead of taking to social media as most celebrities do, the country singer made his statement clear through his craft while onstage. Find out what happened below.
What happened onstage?
Keith has a song called "The Fighter," which features Carrie Underwood. The star romantically wrote the song for Nicole. The doting lyrics included: "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter." However, when Keith recently took the stage, he changed the lyrics to "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player."
Who is Maggie Baugh?
Maggie is a country artist and a multi-instrumentalist. She began touring with Keith as a utility player in 2024. She started becoming musically inclined at six by getting her start with the violin. Later on, she began playing the guitar, mandolin and piano. She has a hit single called "Think About Me," and her debut album called "Dear Me," came out in 2023. She has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame.
How did Maggie react?
Maggie shared the unexpected moment on her social media. The overlaid text on the short clip read: "Did Keith Urban just say that," with an exploding head emoji, along with a peeking through the fingers emoji. She emphasized her disbelief by captioning the video: "Did he just say that."
What happened between Nicole and Keith?
After being married for 19 years, Nicole filed for divorce from Keith on September 30 in Nashville. The news broke after the couple was in separate locations during the summer, due to their busy careers. Nicole was in London filming Practical Magic 2, while Keith was on tour in the United States. The actress cited irreconcilable differences as the reasoning behind her desire to get divorced, per People obtaining court documents.
What has Nicole previously said about Keith?
Only a year ago Nicole shared with People: "I'm so lucky that I have Keith who's just my love, my deep, deep love." She recalled the special moment when she realized he's the one. Nicole expressed: "It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York. That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry.'" Nicole continued: "It was pretty intense. I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is,'" per People.