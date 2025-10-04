Eric Dane reveals the sad reason for Emmy no-show

Eric Dane has broken his silence on why he skipped the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards, where he was set to present with former Grey’s Anatomy co-star Jesse Williams. Eric revealed he suffered a fall in his kitchen just days before the ceremony, as he continues his battle with ALS. "ALS is a nasty disease," the 52-year-old told The Washington Post. "So I was in the hospital during the Emmys getting stitches put in my head. I missed an opportunity I was really looking forward to.

"It would have been great to see Jesse and get reunited with some of my peers, and to be able to present in front of my colleagues I thought would have been a special moment. So I was really upset about it, but you know, there was nothing I could do about it," he added.

Eric explained that while he would have liked to keep his illness private after first noticing symptoms in early 2024, he knew he would eventually have to reveal the truth about his condition.

© Getty Images for Prime Video Eric Dane attends the "Countdown" Premiere and After-Party on June 18, 2025

"It wasn’t something I ever really wanted to do. It was something I felt like I had to do," he said. "It was getting increasingly difficult to hide what was going on. And instead of letting people speculate what was happening, I just said it… And I’ve never experienced a bigger outpouring of love and support than I have after I announced that."

Eric revealed the news about his diagnosis in an interview with People earlier this year, saying "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

© Elizabeth Morris/Prime Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane in COUNTDOWN

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time," he continued.

The actor began experiencing symptoms of ALS in early 2024. He also shared when he appeared on Good Morning America in June 2025, that he completely lost the function of his right arm and hand.

© Variety via Getty Images Eric and Janell have reportedly been in an on-off relationship for years

In June this year, the star made an appearance on the red carpet, his first public outing since announcing the ALS diagnosis.

The Euphoria star was joined by his girlfriend, Janell Shirtcliff, for their first official outing as a couple at the season one premiere of his new Amazon Prime series, Countdown.

© WireImage Eric Dane, Billie Beatrice Dane, Rebecca Gayheart-Dane and Georgia Dane attend the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

His former wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, filed divorce papers in 2018 after 14 years of marriage, and she and Eric have been separated ever since, co-parenting their two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia.

On March 7, 2025, Rebecca reportedly filed to request a dismissal of the divorce petition against Dane after seven years of separation.