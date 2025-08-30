Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simon Cowell's towering son, Eric, 11, is 'so grown up' in new photos from family road trip
The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent judge, Simon Cowell, has given his fans and followers a brand new glimpse into his life with his lookalike son, Eric

Simon Cowell with son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman on red carpet for America's Got Talen© Getty
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman kept their son, Eric, out of the spotlight as much as they could while he was very young, but, as he approaches his teenage years, they've been giving fans more and more glimpses into their family life. Recently, it looks like he's been growing up so fast, and the 11-year-old is nearly as tall as his father! On Friday, Simon took to Instagram to share a new series of photos on the road, seemingly while he's filming the next season of America's Got Talent, and he and Eric look closer than ever.

Alongside two photos and a video from the road trip, Simon wrote a short and simple caption: "Everyone's happy". In the first photograph, he and Eric were pictured together with their dog, with the 11-year-old in an oversized blue t-shirt with the America's Got Talent logo on it. Both father and son were absolutely beaming in what appears to be the show's trailer.

In the comment section, Simon's fans sent him messages of praise, and of surprise at how quickly Eric appears to be growing up. One wrote: "In my head Eric is maybe 3 months old? [laughing emoji] [crying face]", while another said: "Omg your mini me". A third commented: "He looks like his Daddy [heart emoji]", while X Factor winner Sam Bailey said: "Hey Simon!!!! Eric is the image of you. Wow he's so grown up!!! Lovely to see xx".

Eric Cowell is growing up so fast

Earlier this week, we got another snapshot into Eric's life, when Terri Seymour, a close friend of Simon and Lauren, took to Instagram to share a series of photos from a day she had spent with Lauren and Nicole Scherzinger, but it was the photos of Eric and Coco, Terri's daughter, that stole the spotlight.

The pair, who are incredibly close, look like they're having so much fun in the pictures, playing with wigs, costumes and dancing along to the music from Netflix's smash hit film, K-Pop Demon Hunters, which has been a viral sensation among kids this year.

Terri's followers expressed their surprise at how quickly the kids are growing up in the comments, with one penning: "So grown up!!! Look at those two!", and another adding: "Omg Coco looks like a teenager. Soooo beautiful [heart emoji]."

