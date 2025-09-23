Simon Cowell's wild transformation through the years in before and after photos

Simon Cowell is preparing for the America's Got Talent finale on Tuesday night, but it’s his latest appearance that’s been stirring up buzz on social media for an entirely different reason. The 65-year-old appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, and a video of him walking through the show’s iconic Spirit Tunnel quickly went viral. As crew members lined the corridor, singing about Simon to the tune of The Greatest Showman, the AGT judge joined in, clapping along with a smile. As he reached the end of the corridor, the star said: "Can I do that again."

Once Simon entered the studio, Jennifer asked: "Did you enjoy the spirit tunnel Simon?" "I absolutely loved that, when they told me about it, it is seriously the best way of coming onto a show, seriously do you mind if I steal it for AGT," he replied. "Oh you know what, if you invite us to do it for you," added Jennifer. "I think it's brilliant. I want to do it twice, I might do it on the way back," responded Simon.

© Getty Images Simon Cowell appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show

However, social media users were quick to call out Simon's "awkward" clapping and even compared the TV star to an "AI deepfake of himself". Simon has previously spoken about transforming his appearance, revealing he lost three stone and now maintains a noticeably slimmer physique. Back in 2022, he told The Sun that his slimmed-down physique is down to "healthy eating and drinking tonnes of water."

© Getty Images Simon Cowell photographed with Jennifer Hudson

"I did see a doctor in Harley Street. He specialises in a certain kind of diet," Simon told The Sun. "He did my blood work and pee and all the rest of it, and a month later the results came in and his words were, ‘You have the worst diet out of all the clients I have ever seen in my life — you have a schoolboy's diet from the 1960s.'

"It was just pies. So he sent me a list of things I can't eat, and that included red meat, dairy, sugar and gluten. And I pretty much stuck to it." Simon shared that his daily diet consists of a green smoothie and no-sugar Alpen, with tea and oat milk for breakfast, followed by a lunch of grilled tomatoes and soup.

As the star’s appearance continues to spark conversation online, HELLO! takes a closer look at Simon's physical transformation over the years.

Simon Cowell then-and-now photos

© Getty Images Simon Cowell poses for a portrait circa 2002 in Los Angeles, California 2002 Simon wore a black long-sleeved T-shirt with matching pants as he posed for a photograph in Los Angeles.

© FilmMagic Simon Cowell at the Savoy Hotel in London 2005 The television judge looked suave in a black suit and crisp white shirt as he was spotted at the Savoy Hotel in London.

© Getty Images Simon Cowell at the 38th International Emmy Awards 2010 Simon rocked his classic black suit with a buttoned down white shirt for the 38th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton and Towers.



© Getty Images Simon Cowell at the ITV Gala at London Palladium 2015 Simon Cowell opted a white shirt while Lauren looked stunning in a black dress as the couple posed alongside each other at the ITV Gala hosted at the London Palladium.



© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Simon Cowell on set for America's Got Talent 2020 Simon opted for a sleek gray suit layered over a simple black top during filming for America's Got Talent.