Simon Cowell pictured on £5k e-bike after life-changing back injury

Simon Cowell appears to be in rude health as the Britain's Got Talent creator has been spotted zooming about on his electric bike on the streets of London.

The 65-year-old broke his back and underwent major surgery in 2020 after falling off his e-bike on the grounds of his Miami home, but that doesn't appear to have deterred the music mogul.

Simon looked comfortable and relaxed as he rode the bike, estimated to be worth around £5,000, down a leafy road. The Syco boss wore a black puffer coat with black gloves and jeans.

Keeping the ensemble casual, he added white trainers and aviator shades to polish the look off.

The former X Factor judge was riding on the grounds of his home in Miami, Florida, on 8 August 2020 when he fell and broke his back in a life-changing and frightening injury.

Simon Cowell's life-changing injury caused by e-bike

At the time, his spokesperson said in a statement: "Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital.

"He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands. Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening."

After undergoing surgery, Simon spent months recuperating at his $24 million mansion in Miami where he and his fiancée Lauren Silverman and their ten-year-old son, Eric, often spend time after purchasing the sprawling property in 2017.

The father-of-one broke his arm and three vertebrae in the accident and had a steel rod inserted in his back. Two weeks after his fall, he proved he was making a speedy recovery when he was spotted taking his first steps out following the incident.

What Simon has said about his injury

In 2021, he told Extra that although the injury was awful, he was grateful it wasn't worse.

"It could have been a lot worse. When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn't have been able to walk," he shared."

He also said: "In one week, I broke my wrist, tooth fell out because I was eating peanut brittle, [and then] a day after that, I tested positive for Covid!"

He also revealed that when the accident happened, he managed to knock himself out. There were some people nearby, thank God, so they stopped the traffic. I was in a bit of a daze…

"I got back on my bike and drove one-armed back to the house. That's how nutty I was.

In May 2023, Simon reflected on the terrifying ordeal with TODAY's Jason Kennedy. "It was painful, it wasn't great. However, I was so unfit before the accident.

"I didn't know how unfit I was until I had to do all this stuff afterwards. And I'm like, 'My God.' Things like that, I believe happened for a reason."

Simon then admitted it hadn't put him off from jumping on the bikes again as he admitted: "I'm still going to stay on my bike. I'm obsessed with these things."