Billionaire LeBron James' $70m property portfolio – including 2 jaw-dropping LA mansions

LeBron James is arguably one of the best stars in the NBA, and in March 2025, he became the first player to score 50,000 combined points in the NBA season and playoffs.

His success on and off the court has earned him an astounding $1.2 billion fortune, and he has used some of his wealth to invest in an impressive property portfolio.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 8 jaw-dropping celebrity homes

LeBron has not one but two sprawling houses in Los Angeles for him and his family – his wife, Savannah, and their three kids, Bronny, Zhuri, and Bryce – and a $10 million property in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

His real estate venture was once worth a whopping $103 million before he offloaded a couple of properties – but it is still worth an impressive $70 million.

LeBron James' property portfolio

1/ 5 © YouTube Beverly Hills mansion LeBron's most recent house purchase occurred in 2020 when he bought a sprawling, 13,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion for $36.8 million. The home once belonged to Katharine Hepburn, although LeBron bought it from its most recent owners, Bill and Lee Phillip Bell, who co-created soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. The 1930s Mediterranean-style home serves as his primary residence and boasts spectacular views of Los Angeles and 2.5 acres of land. It also comes with a large motor court for his many cars, four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, a screening room, seven fireplaces, and entire walls of glass sliders for optimal indoor-outdoor flow. Outside, there is a lighted tennis court, two detached guest houses, a large swimming pool, and a pool house with two bathrooms.

2/ 5 Brentwood mansion LeBron bought his home in the LA suburb of Brentwood in 2017 for $24.5 million. The home was built that same year, so it has a modern vibe with marble finishes in almost every room. It boasts just under 16,000 square feet of space and has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Like his Beverly Hills home, this property also has an indoor-outdoor flow between the main living spaces and the expansive garden, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. One of the main living rooms also has full sliding glass doors. The home comes with many high-end amenities, such as a wine cellar, a game room with a pool table, a home theater, a cigar room with air-purifying technology, and a fully furnished gym that is half inside the home and half outside. The gym is directly linked to a spa with a steam room, shower, sauna, and massage room. There is even an elevator that takes you to the rooftop terrace for breathtaking views. Outside, there is a huge pool and another spa, both situated close to the outdoor kitchen, which has a barbeque and beer tap. There are covered patios with marble floors and a large dining table.

3/ 5 © YouTube Ohio home LeBron's first major property splurge was back in 2003 after he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He purchased a Bath Township property just northwest of Akron for $2.1 million, and in the years since, he's built a 30,000-square-foot mansion on the seven-acre land. The sprawling home has six bedrooms – with the master suite boasting a two-story walk-in closet – eight bathrooms, and six half bathrooms. For entertainment, there is a two-lane bowling alley, a home theater, and a sports bar – there's even a recording studio, an aquarium, and a barbershop. Despite switching teams, LeBron still owns the home, but with his extensive renovations, it's now reported to be worth around $9.2 million.

4/ 5 © YouTube Former Brentwood home LeBron snapped up a 9,440-square-foot colonial mansion for $21 million in 2015, also in the Brentwood area. The stone and white brick home features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms but reportedly sat empty for most of the time. Inside, there is a double-height foyer, a window-lined breakfast nook, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a wood-paneled office, and a home gym. The master suite boasts a two-way fireplace, a private sitting room, and a terrace. Outside, there is another spectacular swimming pool, an open-air cabana, a three-car garage, and a basketball court. LeBron parted ways with the house in 2021, selling it for $19.6 million after an original asking price of $20.5 million.