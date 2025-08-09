Amy Schumer uses walker in new health update after surgery – see photo

Amy Schumer needs a helping hand after undergoing back surgery on Friday.

The 44-year-old shared a health update on Instagram alongside a photo of herself using a walker to move around her home.

In typical Amy fashion, she explained the reason for her operation with a touch of humor, captioning the photo: "Since my surfing injury back in the day my L5 has been killing me.

"Today I got a laminectomy! It's a short recovery and when I'm feeling better I will buy a bra!" she added.

WATCH: Amy Schumer opens up about her health issues

Her followers were quick to send her supportive messages, with one replying: "That sounds hardcore! Hope your lamin gets better soon." A second said: "Feel better, you’ll be back stronger than ever."

A third added: "Feel better, Amy! Hoping this surgery provides you the relief you need." A fourth wrote: "You're an absolute legend! Hope you feel better."

© Instagram Amy is using a walker after her back surgery

Amy's update comes after she shared a photo of herself resting in a hospital bed following her surgery.

With another humorous take on her recovery process, she captioned the photo: "Overheard post back surgery 'pickleball keeps this place in business.'"

© Instagram Amy's surgery stemmed from an old surfing injury

Health struggles

While Amy has not previously shared information about her back procedure, she has been open about struggles with her health in the past.

In 2021, she underwent a hysterectomy to treat endometriosis, a reproductive disease in which abnormal tissue grows outside the uterus.

© Instagram Amy underwent a hysterectomy to treat endometriosis

"The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed," Amy, who shares six-year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer, shared on Instagram at the time.

"He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot of blood in my uterus."

Last year, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with the hormonal disorder, Cushing Syndrome, after she was criticized over her "puffier" face, a common side effect of the syndrome, while promoting season 2 of her Hulu show Life & Beth.

© Getty Images Amy's 'puffier' face was a side effect of Cushing Syndrome

"But thank God for that," she said of the backlash in Jessica Yellin's News Not Noise newsletter. "Because that's how I realized something was wrong."

She added: "While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up.

"So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable."

Earlier this year, Amy also opened up about her experience with weight loss medication Ozempic.

© Instagram Amy experimented with Ozempic

Amy's brief trial with Ozempic ended due to severe side effects that interfered with her quality of life, prompting her to speak out against its use in Hollywood.

"Like a year ago, I tried it," she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son.

"Everyone has been lying, saying, 'Oh, smaller portions,'" she added. "Like shut the [expletive] up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop."