Ryan Reynolds reads intimate text aloud on Live with Kelly and Mark after almost missing guest appearance

No one likes being late — the panic, the rush, the stress, and Ryan Reynolds gets it unfortunately. Believe it or not, he nearly missed his guest appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark due to being stuck in traffic. As soon as he walked out on their set after his anxiety-inducing car ride, he let out a sigh of relief in front of the co-hosts and looked at them with a telling side-eye. As they hugged, Kelly told him: "Thank you for getting here," as Ryan replied: "Thank you, it's very nice to be here. I wasn't so sure for a second there," to which Kelly remarked: "We weren't sure either."

Mark let the audience in on the behind-the-scenes stress that ensued right before Ryan appeared. He said: "About five minutes before we came on set, we get a text from Ryan." The actor interjected and said: "I can read it out loud if you want." While taking out his phone he slyly commented: "I was coming from upstate and then you guys decided to move 80 blocks out." Kelly was shocked and asked: "Did you just find that out today, did ya?" Ryan hilariously replied: "I think I even said it in the text: 'This is how I find out?'"

© Getty Images Ryan was almost late to Live with Kelly and Mark

He proceeded to read the text that he sent to both Kelly and Mark and expressed: "Morning, I gave myself two full hours from upstate but I'm sitting on the Hudson, which can only be described as the second act of Sharknado 10. Unwatchable. But I'm sitting here. It's happening and there's nothing I can do about it." Although Ryan was stuck in traffic, he jokingly remarked: "[My driver] is saying I will arrive at 9:15am. The other map says I can get here earlier if I did the worm for 50 blocks, but I'm 48 and I'd rather get a vasectomy the normal way."

© Getty Images He was stuck in traffic for two hours

The entertainer took a light-hearted jab at Mark and expressed: "The good news is I'm dressed and I don't care about makeup the way Mark does. I'll walk right out there like I'm starring in a damn Dove commercial, celebrating my inner beauty. So what if I don't look five hours younger through the magic of cosmetics?" As the co-hosts and crowd laughed along, he concluded his text by sharing: "I hate being late but I'm coming. Tell this to the most terrified person wearing a headset. I believe it's Beth. I love you both."

© Getty Images Ryan sent a hilarious text to the co-hosts

He revealed: "And it was. Beth was here. Looked terrified wearing a headset. But I'm here." Kelly added: "You made it worth the wait." Mark consoled the actor by sharing: "I hate being late too. That feeling takes about a year off your life," as Ryan commented: "Yeah that definitely shortened the time I have left with my children."

© Getty Images He read the text out loud when he finally arrived on set

Kelly calmly added: "Don't worry about it." It's stressful enough to be late to work or a class but imagine being late to a live show such as Kelly and Mark's. Thankfully it all worked out.