Days of Our Lives star Greg Vaughan breaks silence on major new role

Actor Greg Vaughan has broken his silence for the first time since landing a major new role on Beyond the Gates. The popular Days of Our Lives and General Hospital star took to social media to share his gratitude for fans’ support. "I’m grateful to all those who have embraced me and shown excitement for me for joining Beyond the Gates. That passion is what keeps daytime alive," he said in a video posted on Instagram. "I’ve always believed that storytelling has that power to bring us all together, and to reflect and hear every voice."

"Beyond the Gates was created to tell stories that are layered and diverse, that are human, deeply human, and that’s exactly what drew me in. I’m joining Beyond the Gates in a world that celebrates representation, that has heart and speaks truth in so many layers, and I’m here to honor that foundation, not replace it. I’m grateful for this cast who has embraced me so warmly," the star continued.

The 52-year-old star also thanked his fans for their dedication over the years. "I’m excited for all the fans who have been behind me and supported me over decades, and from daytime, from Y&R to General Hospital to Days of Our Lives, from my prime time, Charmed, Malibu Shores, 90210, and Queen Sugar. This is a new character for me, a new adventure, which I am greatly excited about and embrace. And I hope that you, in time, will embrace me as a part of your family. I love you and thank you from my heart to you," he concluded.

Fans and stars were quick to respond to Greg’s post offering their love and support. "So proud of you baby! How lucky they are to have you," wrote Shanna Moakler, Greg’s partner. The couple went Instagram official and confirmed their romance in March 2025 to celebrate Moakler's 50th birthday.

"We are grateful to have you come play with us!!! What a fun ride this will be!!!" added actress Daphne Duplaix, who plays Nicole Dupree Richardson on the show.

After weeks of rumors and speculation, the show confirmed that Greg would be joining the cast on Monday October 6 2025. Greg began his professional acting career in 1996, appearing in shows including Baywatch and Malibu Shores before landing a role on Beverly Hills 90210.

He joined daytime television in 2002, playing Diego Gutierez in the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless before joining General Hospital.

His most recent daytime role was playing legacy character Eric Brady, son of Roman (Josh Taylor) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) on Days of Our Lives, a role he has held on and off since 2012. He is set to return to the soap opera later this year in honor of the series’ 60th anniversary.