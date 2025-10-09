Daniel Craig unveils striking new hair transformation at star-studded premiere

Daniel Craig looked incredibly suave as he arrived on the Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery premiere red carpet with a whole new hairstyle, which was a far cry from his Bond days. The 57-year-old donned a gray tweed suit with a light blue dress shirt and a striped red tie underneath, swapping out his slicked-back locks for a darker, more voluminous look. Daniel has undergone several hair transformations over the years and sported a close-cropped style while starring as James Bond.

Watch the trailer for the latest Knives Out film below...

WATCH: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Official Teaser

© MGM Studios The name's bond He first appeared as the famous spy in 2006's Casino Royale, and went on to reprise the role four more times, with 2021's No Time to Die being his final film. In the past year, the actor has been experimenting more and more with his look and showcased a floppier, softer hairstyle during the press tour for his 2024 flick Queer.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Style files While Daniel's recent outings have seen him sport a styled, slightly gelled hairdo, his appearance on Wednesday saw him with a wiry, dark blonde look. He has also changed his style since 2024, appearing to favor bolder and more fashion-forward looks than before. The British native was accompanied at the London premiere by his wife, Rachel Weisz, marking their first public appearance together since September 2024.



© Getty Images for BFI Date night The duo, who share their six-year-old daughter Grace, are notoriously private about their family life, with Rachel sharing that has learned to keep details about their romance to herself. "You have to protect your marriage," she told More magazine. "When you're young, you tell your girlfriends everything. One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don't have to share everything. When you're married, that door closes."



© Dave Benett/WireImage Couple goals The Mummy actress was glowing as she walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet of the BFI London Film Festival with her husband in a tailored black suit with a white shirt underneath. She left her brunette locks down in subtle waves and added a dark-colored lipstick to complete the look. Daniel and Rachel first met in 1994 while starring in the play Les Grandes Horizontales in London.



© Getty Love story They reconnected in 2010 while filming Dream House together, and secretly married in New York in 2011, before welcoming Grace in 2018. Rachel also shares a 19-year-old son, Henry, with her ex-husband, director Darren Aronofsky, and Daniel is a proud father to daughter Ella, 33, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon.



© Dave Benett/WireImage Star-studded Also on the red carpet of the Knives Out premiere was Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin and Andrew Scott. Daniel will reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc, which he originated in the first instalment in 2019. In the new flick, his character travels to a church in upstate New York to solve a murder mystery involving a priest.

