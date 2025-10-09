Nicole Kidman reveals 'necessity' for career change amid divorce from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is entering a new chapter – one where she quite literally wants to focus on writing. The 58-year-old, long celebrated for her decades-spanning acting career, now appears to be setting her sights on a new creative path following her split from Keith Urban. In her cover interview for Vogue's November edition, Nicole revealed that she keeps a journal and often writes down her dreams before burning them – a ritual that’s sparked her interest in pursuing writing more seriously. "I’m contemplating writing," she shared. "But there’s a wealth of things I am compiling in my little psyche."

The Babygirl actress has yet to direct or write – something she attributes to simply never having had the time. "Writing would be," said Nicole before the Vogue journalist replied, "A departure". "Or maybe a necessity," she countered. The star's career revelation comes after she filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years, citing "irreconcilable differences". The pair tied the knot in June 2006 after first meeting in 2005, and welcomed two daughters while together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman at the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show

Nicole is also making her mark in the fashion sphere as she shared a statement on October 7 that she is returning to Chanel as an ambassador following the debut of Matthieu Blazy as the House's new creative director. "I am thrilled to be joining Chanel as it begins its new chapter with Matthieu at the helm," she said. "As someone who has such an appreciation for Haute Couture, I am so looking forward to witnessing Matthieu’s vision for the oldest Haute Couture House still in operation and having the opportunity to wear what I know will be gorgeous creations."

© Getty Images Nicole is set to begin filming in 2026

She continued: "Chanel has always been ahead of the curve, shining a smart and gracious light on women, and I am sure Matthieu will be no exception, just like Karl [Lagerfeld] did in his time." Matthieu was equally enthusiastic about the partnership with Nicole, saying: "From the unforgettable Baz Luhrmann film to her countless red carpet looks, Nicole has always been part of the history of the House.nHaving worked with Nicole in the past and now reuniting with her at Chanel is a dream come true and couldn’t make me happier."

Nicole is clearly immersing herself in work, with filming for her upcoming legal thriller Discretion set to begin in the new year. Coming to Paramount+, the eight-episode series is based on Chandler Baker's short story.