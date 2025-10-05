Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's teen daughter leans on family after parents’ split

In the wake of her parent's highly publicized split, the teen daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Sunday Rose, has been leaning on her family for emotional support. Currently spending time in Paris, the 17-year-old model shared a picture of herself hanging out with her cousin Lucia Hawley. Lucia is the daughter of Nicole's sister Antonia who the actress has also been spending time with amid her divorce from the country music singer.

Sunday and Lucia twinned in matching tailored blazers and pants as they took a selfie on the stairway before heading out. The image comes after Sunday shared a black-and-white photo of herself posing alongside her friend, Matilde. Sunday exuded effortless chic in an oversized knitted jumper, paired with flared black trousers and patent leather loafers. She accessorized with a sleek leather handbag slung over her shoulder and concealed her eyes behind a pair of stylish sunglasses. Sunday's friend looked equally cool in a tartan mini skirt teamed with a long-sleeve mesh top.

Sunday's posts come after she graced Dior's spring/summer 2025 runway on October 1. The teenager modelled a gray cotton blouse with pleats reminiscent of a black tie shirt, paired with billowing black trousers also featuring special pleats, plus black and white loafer, for Johnathan Anderson's highly-anticipated debut at the fashion house.

In September, it was revealed that the couple had split after 19 years of marriage due to "irreconcilable differences". Despite the separation, Nicole and Keith, who tied the knot in June 2006, are expected to continue co-parenting their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

The court documents, which the actress signed on September 6, detail how they plan to co-parent their children. While Nicole will be the "primary residential parent" to the girls and care for them 306 days out of the year, Keith will have custody for just 59 days. Keith will look after his daughters from 10am on Saturdays to 6pm on Sundays every other weekend.

Major holidays will be split between the pair, with Nicole having her daughters on Mother's Day and Easter, and Keith having them on Father's Day and Thanksgiving. Neither Nicole nor Keith will be required to pay child support, with the document stating that the singer has "already prepaid all child support obligations".

"The mother and father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced," it read.