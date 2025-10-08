Nicole Kidman's new thriller TV series sparked bidding war — wait til' you see her co-star

Nicole Kidman isn't letting her marital woes stop her from doing what she loves. The star recently filed for divorce from her husband of almost 20 years, Keith Urban, and is throwing herself into work in the wake of the split. Her latest project is so highly anticipated that it sparked a bidding war between streaming services. Paramount+ won the project — which had only been on the market for a few weeks — with a straight-to-series order.

What is Nicole's new TV series?

The name of the legal thriller is Discretion, and is based on Chandler Baker's short story of the same name. Entertainment company A24 aquired the rights and it has an eight-episode order with filming set to begin in 2026.

© Getty Images Nicole is set to begin filming in 2026

Who is her co-star?

Nicole will star alongside Elle Fanning who is no stranger to working with the acclaimed actress. They co-starred in Sophia Coppola's gothic thriller, The Beguiled, in 2017, and How to Talk to Girls at Parties, the same year.

© Getty Images for InStyle Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning have starred in a number of projects together

They're also set to star in David E Kelley's Margo’s Got Money Trouble which will be released on Apple TV+ in 2026. Nicole and Elle will be executive producers on Discretion too.

What is Discretion about?

© Getty Images Elle and Nicole are also executive producers on Discretion

The logline for Nicole and Elle's Paramount+ TV series reads: "Lenny (Fanning), a summer associate at a prestigious Dallas law firm, uncovers a web of NDAs masking a dark truth. When she realizes she signed the same agreement, her discoveries put her in the crosshairs of the firm's most powerful female partner Sharon (Kidman)—upending their mentor-protégé dynamic and raising the question: who gets to keep secrets, and at what cost?"

Keeping busy

In recent years, Nicole's filming schedule has proven she's in high demand. She can currently be seen in the latest seasons of The Perfect Couple, Nine Perfect Strangers and Lioness, all of which have been produced by her Blossom Films production company.

She wrapped Practical Magic 2 recently, the third season of Big Little Lies is in production and Nicole will soon feature as the title character in Prime’s crime drama series Scarpetta.

Nicole's divorce from Keith Urban

© WireImage Nicole and Keith have split

Nicole and Keith's break-up after almost two decades of marriage came as a surprise to fans. She cited "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce filing and is has been reported that they have been living separately for several months. The pair share two children together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.