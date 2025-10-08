Nicole Kidman admits concerns over daughter's 'frightening' career: 'It will destroy you'

Nicole Kidman has opened up about her concerns regarding her daughter Sunday Rose pursuing a career in the modelling industry. During a cover interview of Vogue's November issue, the 58-year-old revealed that she counsels her teenage daughters to shake off any judgement they receive as a result of being in the spotlight. "Literally walk away from it," said Nicole when asked about hater, judgement, and online excoriation. "Because it will fell you. It will destroy you." The actress's daughter, Sunday Rose, has been making waves in the modelling world since her runway debut for Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

"It’s very frightening for me," Nicole admitted. "[But] I started working at 14, so I don’t really have a leg to stand on." In an interview with Nylon Magazine, Sunday shared that her mother only permitted her to begin modeling once she turned 16. "There are two big rules. The first was that I couldn’t explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset," she explained.

© Corbis via Getty Images Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Nicole Kidman and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban at the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show

The 17-year-old's flair for fashion is unmistakable as she even graced Dior's spring/summer 2025 runway on October 1. The teenager modelled a gray cotton blouse with pleats reminiscent of a black tie shirt, paired with billowing black trousers also featuring special pleats, plus black and white loafer, for Johnathan Anderson's highly-anticipated debut at the fashion house.

© Launchmetrics Sunday Rose Kidman modeling for Jonathan Anderson's Dior debut, October 1, 2025

Nicole has been instrumental in nurturing her daughter’s distinct personal style."Something I’ve always loved about fashion in general is that every brand is so different," explained Sunday. "Just watching the shows, you can see how each designer expresses themself in a different way through the collection. Growing up, I went to my mom’s photo shoots a lot and got to observe, which definitely led to my interest in exploring the modeling world."

On Monday, Nicole stepped out in Paris alongside her two daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, plus her niece Lucia Hawley, for the Chanel spring/summer 2026 show. Sunday rocked a red sweater vest with wide-leg jeans, while Faith wore a denim jacket over a little black dress. Lucia, the daughter of Nicole's sister Antonia, stunned in a chic mesh black dress layered over a matching bra and tights.