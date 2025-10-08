Nicole Kidman shares huge news following split from Keith Urban: 'I am thrilled'

Actress Nicole Kidman has revealed a major career move after announcing her separation from husband of 19 years Keith Urban. The Big Little Lies star shared in a statement on Tuesday October 7 that she is returning to Chanel as an ambassador following the debut of Matthieu Blazy as the House's new creative director. "I am thrilled to be joining Chanel as it begins its new chapter with Matthieu at the helm," Nicole said. "As someone who has such an appreciation for Haute Couture, I am so looking forward to witnessing Matthieu’s vision for the oldest Haute Couture House still in operation and having the opportunity to wear what I know will be gorgeous creations," she added.

The 58-year-old continued: "Chanel has always been ahead of the curve, shining a smart and gracious light on women, and I am sure Matthieu will be no exception, just like Karl [Lagerfeld] did in his time." Matthieu was equally enthusiastic about the partnership with Nicole, saying: "From the unforgettable Baz Luhrmann film to her countless red carpet looks, Nicole has always been part of the history of the House."

"Having worked with Nicole in the past and now reuniting with her at Chanel is a dream come true and couldn’t make me happier," Matthieu added. Nicole shared the news on social media, posting a carousel of images from Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show. "Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls. So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy," she captioned the post.

Nicole was joined by her two daughters and her niece Lucia Hawley on Monday October 6 at Paris Fashion Week, making her second notable public appearance since splitting from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban. The Oscar-winning actress filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30 in Nashville.

Nicole and Keith were once one of Hollywood’s most admired couples, balancing global careers with family life while sharing countless tender red carpet moments together. From their romantic Sydney wedding in 2006 to becoming proud parents of two daughters, the pair spent almost two decades together.

Despite the separation, Nicole and Keith are expected to continue co-parenting their girls. The court documents, which the actress signed on September 6, detail how they plan to co-parent their children. While Nicole will be the "primary residential parent" to the girls and care for them 306 days out of the year, Keith will have custody for just 59 days.