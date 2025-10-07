Nicole Kidman inundated with support after first message about family days post Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman has broken her social media silence with her first post on her main Instagram feed since news of her split from husband Keith Urban was confirmed. Last week, a report from People confirmed that the actress has filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years. The pair tied the knot in June 2006 after first meeting in 2005, and welcomed two daughters while together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. On Tuesday, Nicole took to Instagram to thank Chanel for inviting her to their spring/summer 2026 runway show that was held in Paris on Monday.

The post included a carousel of photos showcasing the 58-year-old at the show, which marked Matthieu Blazy’s debut as creative director of the French fashion house. The first image captured Nicole posing by her sleek black car, dressed in a crisp white button-up shirt embroidered with a subtle red Chanel logo, paired with wide-leg jeans. She completed the look with an oxblood quilted flap bag, adding a rich pop of color to the ensemble. Another image revealed Nicole layering a red leather jacket with striking white lining over her chic ensemble.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman attended the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Nicole styled her strawberry blonde locks in soft waves with her debut wispy bangs while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip. In the caption, the actress penned: "Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls. So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy." Nicole's fans and friends were quick to flock to the comments to inundate the star with well wishes following her divorce news.

"You are always stunning, incredible, and wonderful. I wish you success in this new journey at Chanel. I love you very much and will always be here for you," penned one social media user. "So sorry about Keith. I hope you and Keith are getting back together again," added a fan. "You are wonderful as always! May this new journey at Chanel be incredible. We look forward to the news that lies ahead. We love you," penned a third follower.

The Oscar-winning actress brought her two daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, plus her niece Lucia Hawley, to the Chanel show. In September, it was revealed that the couple had split after 19 years of marriage due to "irreconcilable differences". Despite the separation, Nicole and Keith are expected to continue co-parenting their two daughters. The court documents, which the actress signed on September 6, detail how they plan to co-parent their children. While Nicole will be the "primary residential parent" to the girls and care for them 306 days out of the year, Keith will have custody for just 59 days.