Keith Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh finally makes big announcement amid romance speculation

Maggie Baugh has been the center of intense scrutiny in recent weeks after her performance with Keith Urban on his High and Alive tour went viral in the wake of his divorce from Nicole Kidman. The 25-year-old, who is part of his touring band, has now broken her silence with a major announcement following her absence from his tour. Maggie shared an all-black photo on Monday with the cryptic caption, "Announcement coming soon…", with many expecting her to make a statement about her connection with Keith.

After teasing the announcement on her social media with the "mental health" hashtag, the star finally revealed that her newest single, "The Devil Win", was due to drop on Friday, October 10. She shared a snippet of the song, which featured cryptic lyrics about fighting her feelings.

"I don't know what the hell I believe in / I don't know how to heal my soul / Or how to fight this feeling and it's a damn good place to go / No matter how close I get to the burning edge / Tempting as it is, I won't let the Devil win," she sang.

Maggie's fans took to the comment section to praise her for holding her head high amid the controversy, with one writing, "Keep doing Maggie and drown out the noise!!! We love you and support you," while another added, "Love these lyrics! Can't wait to hear the whole song!" A third chimed in, "Keep killing it girl don't let people get to you," while a fourth exclaimed, "The way the haters are going to be so disappointed! Can't wait to hear the new music Maggie!!"

Rumors began flying about Maggie's connection with Keith when news broke of his split from Nicole after 19 years of marriage. The young country singer posted a clip from Keith's concert where she duetted with him for his hit song "The Fighter", which was originally written about the Babygirl actress. In the video, Keith changed the lyrics of the song.

Instead of singing the usual lines, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," he sang, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player". Maggie captioned the video, "Did Keith Urban just say that," causing many fans to share their dismay over the lyric change in the comment section.

Amid speculation that Keith had already moved on from Nicole with a younger woman, the rumor that Maggie might be the Grammy winner's new love interest rose to a fever pitch. However, her father, Chuck Baugh, refuted this in an interview with the Daily Mail. "I don't know anything about it, other than she's a guitar player for him," he said.

"It's more of a musician thing than a dating thing," he added, before admitting he had "not heard one way or the other." An interview from Maggie's past has now resurfaced, in which she discussed her personal rule about dating within her band. While speaking to Piper's Picks TV in 2017, she shared: "There's always been a rule you can't date the band members because what happens if we break up?"

"I mean, they're all cute, don't get me wrong, but I mean that the drummer has been the longest in my band. Like, he's basically my brother. My bass player is basically my brother. Everyone in my band, I treat like my best friend." The brunette beauty was absent from Keith's Pennsylvania show after sharing the clip of them online, and he pulled "The Fighter" from the setlist in a telling move.

Nicole filed for divorce from the 57-year-old on September 30, after 19 years of marriage. The couple shares two teen daughters, Sunday and Faith, and the actress will be their primary residential parent while they still live at home.