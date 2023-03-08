Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reflect on never getting married - and what their kids think about it The Overboard co-stars have been together for forty years, and together they raised Oliver and Kate Hudson, and Wyatt Russell

In the last five decades, Goldie Hawn – whose debut in the silver screen was 1968's The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band when she was 23 years old – has successfully gone from Hollywood starlet to Hollywood icon.

Her roles in classic movies like Overboard, The First Wives Club, Private Benjamin, Foul Play and more made her a household name, but she is also known for her epic, 40-year romance with Kurt Russell.

The two raised the actress' kids with her ex Bill Hudson, Kate and Oliver Hudson, as well as their son Wyatt Russell. While they're certainly one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, there's one question they have never been able to escape: why have they never tied the knot?

WATCH: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell tease a marriage proposal in adorable throwback video

Loading the player...

MORE: Kate Hudson's son Ryder supported by famous mom and Goldie Hawn for glimpse of life away from home

In a new interview with Variety, Goldie touched on the neverending conversation about their relationship, and recalled the time she and Kurt made it the butt of the joke when presenting an award at the 1989 Academy Awards.

Before presenting the Best Director award to Barry Levinson for Rain Man, the two pretended to have a tense moment between each other over the fact that Kurt hadn't proposed; they had been together for nearly a decade at that point.

MORE: Goldie Hawn looks tiny alongside supertall grandson for family reunion

It was an off-script moment they came up with just hours before the Oscars – while taking a shower together, Goldie, 77, revealed – because they didn't like what had been prepared for them. Kurt recalled: "At that time, we constantly got asked, 'When are you going to get married? Why aren't you married?' And we were like, 'Why does anybody care about that?'"

Goldie and Kurt have been together since 1983

The couple didn't care for the questions or for getting married, period — and their kids didn't care that their parents weren't married either.

DISCOVER: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes face difficult moment in their relationship as they mourn devastating death

DISCOVER: Kelly Clarkson's net worth is worlds apart from her ex-husband's

Kurt, 71, added: "We'd asked our kids if they cared about it. They didn't. We didn't."

Kurt has been Kate and Oliver's "Pa" since they were four and seven years old

Four decades later, they've proved that they made the right personal choice — and they remain unbothered by all the chatter about it.

Goldie endearingly concluded to the outlet: "Kurt is extraordinarily brilliant and creative and collaborative – not in the kitchen," adding: "But really he’s just amazing."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.