Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Wood' – the raunchy song about her brother-in-law

Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl got some interesting reactions from her family-to-be. Kylie Kelce, who is married to Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce, responded to the new album during the most recent episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie. Kylie is usually tight lipped about her thoughts on the über famous couple, but she couldn't help but share her thoughts on the album. The mom-of-four explained: "My favorites on the album are definitely 'Wi$h Li$t,' 'Opalite,' and who are we kidding, 'Wood.' This choice may surprise some, as "Wood" is widely believed to be about Travis's…well…package.

"Here's the deal," Kylie continued. "Do I need that much detail about specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not. But also good job, Trav! That's it! Guys, yes, 1000%, yes. That's women supporting women." Kylie wasn't the only Kelce to react to "Wood." Jason and Travis discussed the track on their podcast, New Heights, during the episode aired on Wednesday, October 8.

"'Wood?' Jason said. "Great…great…soundtrack." His take was met with laughs from Travis. Jason continued, asking his little brother: "How do you feel about 'Wood'?" Taylor's fiancée responded: "It's a great song." But Jason pushed him, asking: "Do you feel cocky about the song 'Wood'?" Travis played it off, saying that "any song [Taylor] would reference me in any way [I would love]."

© Instagram Kylie and Taylor have become friends since the singer began dating her brother-in-law

Jason cut him off saying: "It's not just you though, it's an appendage." The former Philadelphia Eagles player continued by reading off the lyrics that very much seemed to reference Travis' manhood. "Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my eyes," Taylor sings. "Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs."

© TAS Rights Management Taylor's newest album has received mixed reviews from fans

So is "Wood" really that sexual of a song? On the surface it's about how, after two decades of singing about love and hoping and wishing on falling stars, picking daisies, and knocking on wood, Taylor finally found the one. But you don't have to dig too deep to see all the sexual innuendo included, as she praises Travis for breaking the curse with his "magic wand."

© Getty Images "Give it up for Taylor, she's done it again. Put the world on tilt," Travis said on his podcast.

And Taylor even confirmed the song's sexual innuendos during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer said: "It really started out in a very innocent place. You know, it started out… I don't know what happened, man." While The Life of a Showgirl caused Kylie to talk more about her almost sister-in-law, the podcast host doesn't speak about the couple often.

© Lloyd Bishop/NBC Taylor was also a guest on Seth Meyer's Wednesday night show

On the September 11 episode of Not Gonna Lie, Kylie shared with her listeners: "I have made a very conscious effort to not discuss Taylor and Travis on this podcast because news outlets, tabloids and AI, quite frankly, like to post." She continued: "I don't need to come out here and make statements when I already talked to them," she explained. "You see what I'm saying? I don't need you to clickbait my [expletive]. I don't need you to take my comments and try and dissect it."