Monty Don stuns fans with incredible garden transformation after break from Gardeners' World

Gardeners' World star Monty Don stunned fans with the amazing transformation of his sprawling Longmeadow garden at his home in Herefordshire.

Monty returned to the show on Friday following a two-week absence, and appeared in his garden, which hasn't featured on the programme in four weeks.

The 68-year-old explained that thanks to the consistent rain the UK has experienced recently, the greenery has flourished over the past month.

WATCH: Monty Don reveals incredible Longmeadow transformation on Gardeners' World

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, ahead of the episode, Monty shared a stunning snapshot of his outdoor space, which showed a colourful array of plants and flowers. He wrote in the caption: "Gardeners World tonight returns to Longmeadow after a four-week gap. The garden has changed!"

At the beginning of Friday's episode, Monty explained how much his garden has transformed. "We've been away for a few weeks and the garden has certainly moved into another stage," he said.

Monty Don shared a snap of his stunning Longmeadow garden

"It's been blissfully wet for the last three weeks now and that means everything has greened up. We haven't got that arid desiccation that we had last summer.

"It's entered a new season, we have a new palette, a new range of plants and these will last right into autumn. This is the time of year that Longmeadow revels in."

Monty's fans took to social media to praise the incredible change, with one person writing: "Your garden looked amazing on last night's show, Monty - so vibrant and lush. A lovely show," while another added: "So glad to be back at Longmeadow, inspiring as usual!"

© BBC Monty returned to the show following a two-week break

A third person commented: "A lovely programme tonight, Longmeadow is looking beautiful Monty."

Monty and his wife Sarah have lived in the same property for over 30 years, and the presenter has dedicated a lot of time to his garden over the years.

When the family first settled in their home, the garden consisted of a two-acre abandoned field, with just one tree. After a lot of hard work, Monty revamped the land and created four separate spaces within the garden, each with their own names: The Cottage Garden, The Jewel Garden, The Paradise Garden and The Vegetable Garden.

Monty has worked hard on his garden over the years

Opening up about the transformation on his website, Monty wrote: "The planting began in earnest in Spring '93 and has never really ceased since. The changes have been dramatic and may seem astonishing to some.

"But in my mind that early field with its pattern of woven fences protecting the little plants, so small yet filled with dreams, still remains beneath the skin, is still there beneath all the years."

© Shutterstock Monty and his wife Sarah have lived in their home for over 30 years

Monty is regularly joined by his dogs, Nell, Patti and Ned, when working away in his garden. Speaking about his love for his treasured pets, Monty said: "I have lived with dogs all my life and so it is absolutely natural to me that wherever I am in the garden I should be accompanied by a dog or two. It is their garden as much as mine or any other members of the family.

"Something that I take for granted is that, by and large, they do absolutely no damage and respect the garden completely. They (rarely) dig holes or crash through the flower beds. They do treat the long paths as bowling alleys down which they career in chase of the ball that we are obliged to throw, but it is harmless enough."