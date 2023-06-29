GMA's Gio Benitez reveals behind-the-scenes dilemma with co-star related to show - see message exchange

The ABC star is a fan favorite on the show

Gio Benitez was recently named as the new GMA Weekends co-anchor alongside Whit Johnson and Janai Norman, and he's loving every moment!

And during the latest show, the TV favorite admitted that he was up in the early hours ahead of work for a rather surprising - and fun - reason related to work.

Taking to Twitter, Gio shared a screengrab of his text exchange with Whit, showing the pair were deciding what to wear on the show.

"Navy suit.. either purple or teal tie," Whit wrote. "Beautiful! Gray suit with purple or teal tie LOLOL," Gio replied. "You pick tie color," Whit continued, to which they both responded at the same time "purple!"

To make things easy for the pair so early in the daytime, Whit quickly changed his mind, telling his friend and co-star: "I'll do teal." "5am texts with @WhitJohnson about which colors we’re wearing on @GMA ," he wrote in the caption.

Fans adored seeing the exchange between the two stars, with many responding in the comments section. "It's too early for fashion fights!" one wrote, while another replied: "And you will both look stunning!" A third added: "Love this!!"

Gio joined GMA Weekends in May, having been promoted on the popular show.

Gio Benitez with his GMA Weekend co-stars

The 37-year-old's new role was announced by News President Kim Godwin in a statement at the time, which also saw her announce that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would be taking the places of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on GMA3 in the weekdays, alongside regular co-host Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Gio Benitez and husband Tommy DiDario

"I am incredibly proud of the reporting Eva, DeMarco, and Gio have brought to ABC News," Godwin said in a note to staff.

Gio tooshared his joy in a heartfelt message on social media. It read: "Grateful. Excited. Blown away. Cannot wait to spend each weekend morning with two of my dearest friends and the INCREDIBLE team at @GMA Saturday & Sunday!"

© Raymond Hall Gio Benitez is a popular member of GMA

Gio's husband, ExtraTV correspondent Tommy DiDario, also paid tribute to the star on his new position. "The moment @giobenitez signed his contract to become the new Co-anchor of @GMA Saturday and Sunday.

"It’s been hard keeping this secret because I’ve been bursting with pride. The size of your talent is matched by the size of your heart. Congratulations, my anchorman," he wrote.

© Photo: Getty Images Gio in the GMA studios

Tommy and Gio, 37, married in 2016 after becoming engaged in 2015 when Gio proposed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Gio marked a big first on the ABC network back in July 2022, stepping into the GMA main panel to sub for Michael Strahan.

© Getty Images GMA's Gio and husband Tommy on the red carpet

The moment was acknowledged at the top of the show, too. While discussing the super moon, Gio said: "The super moon, sitting here with super friends, it's an exciting morning," with George Stephanopoulos welcoming him for his first shot.

