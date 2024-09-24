Katie Holmes makes glowing appearance in New York outing after exciting career moment

Katie Holmes looked super stylish as she stepped out in New York on Monday just a week after her new Broadway show debuted at the Barrymore Theatre.

The 45-year-old actress sported a light green quilted puffer jacket adorned with a hot pink collar, which she paired with a pair of wide-leg denim jeans and a personalised tote bag from Lands' End featuring her initials, K.H.

© Sara Jaye/WireImage Katie Holmes looked super stylish as she stepped out in New York

Katie opted for a natural, glowing makeup look while rocking a silver nose ring.

The Dawson's Creek star's city stroll comes after she returned to the stage in the revival of Our Town, alongside Emmy Award winner Jim Parsons and Zoey Deutch (Set It Up).

© Sara Jaye/WireImage Katie sported a personalised Lands' End canvas tote bag

Katie plays Mrs Webb in the production, which officially opens on October 10. Last week, the show's preview performances began and Katie's Dawson's Creek co-star Nina Repeta was in the audience.

Katie marked the reunion on Instagram, posting a black-and-white snap of the pair posing together backstage. Sharing her appreciation in the caption, the Batman Begins star penned: "Thank you Nina for coming to see @outrownbroadway. A mini Dawson's Creek reunion."

© @katieholmes/Instagram Katie reunited with her Dawson's Creek co-star Nina Repeta

For those unfamiliar with the stage show, which is directed by Kenny Leon, the official synopsis reads: "In Wilder's timeless tale of a small town, a stage manager narrates the daily lives of its locals, depicts a childhood friendship turn into marriage, and sets the stage for magnificent truths of what it means to be alive. Don't miss this strictly limited engagement of an essential American classic."

It's been a busy few months for Katie, who not only returned to Broadway but also sent her daughter Suri, who she shares with actor Tom Cruise, off to college.

WATCH: Celebrity Moms Whose Kids Are Graduating In 2024

Suri moved out of their New York City home earlier this summer as she began her first year of college at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

© Getty Images Katie and Suri pictured in 2008

In a recent interview, Katie opened up about her daughter's college move. "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy," she told Town & Country in August. "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."