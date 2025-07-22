Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio, 12, makes interview debut in NYC — days after family celebration

Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio, 12, is looking more and more like her famous grandmother - and she's planning on following in her footsteps too!

The pre-teen stepped out in New York City with her famous family on July 21 to attend the premiere of "Happy Gilmore 2", which stars her dad, Oliver Hudson.

Rio posed alongside Goldie, dressed in a ruffled cream slip dress teamed with boots, while the actress looked stylish in a white and blue maxi dress, and even gave her debut interview on the red carpet, where she opened up about following in her family's footsteps in the entertainment industry - watch below!

WATCH: Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio talks future showbiz career

The pair were joined by Oliver and his wife Erinn, as well as their two older sons, Wilder, 17, and Bodhi, 15.

It's been an exciting time for Rio in particular, as not only is it the summer holidays right now, but she celebrated her 12th birthday just a few days ago on July 18.

© WireImage Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio has revealed she'd like to be in showbiz when she's older

Rio - a talented dancer - was recently captured on camera by her famous dad while dancing and singing during a ride in a cable car. "We're taking this show on the road! Cities and dates to come!!" he wrote. Fans were quick to remark on the 12-year-old's resemblance to her famous grandmother once again, as well as her aunt, Kate Hudson.

The family - who live in LA - have had a fun-filled summer traveling, and recently returned back to the United States after spending time in Europe. They went to Greece and were joined by Kate and her family, and Wyatt Russell and his family.

© Variety Rio's dad Oliver Hudson admitted he was hoping her showbiz career would start slow

The actress shared several photos from their time together on social media - although the pictures choices didn't go down too well with her brother! Oliver responded to Kate's post, titled: "Family summer, we love you Greece," writing: "I only got one pic?!?! I know I'm the best looking one in the family and you're not OK with that but C'MON KATE!!!!"

Goldie shares Oliver and Kate with her ex-husband Bill Hudson. She is also mom to Wyatt, 39, who she shares with her long-term partner Kurt Russell.

© Instagram Goldie and Rio are incredibly close

Between her three children, Goldie is a grandmother to eight grandchildren, and is affectionately called GoGo by them.

During a previous interview with Australian Women's Weekly, the First Wives Club actress said: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

© Getty Images Goldie is close to all her children and grandkids

Wyatt, meanwhile, opened up about the story behind the names Goldie and Kurt's grandchildren call them. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."

Oliver added to US Weekly that his parents are "amazing" as grandparents. He gushed: "My parents are amazing grandparents. We're a very tight family. We all live very close to each other. They're amazing people, amazing grandparents, amazing parents."