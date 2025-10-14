Victoria Beckham teaches us that midlife is the 'prime time' for a pivot

If you've watched Victoria Beckham's new Netflix series, what stood out to you the most? Was it how amazing the 51-year-old looks in a simple jeans and tee ensemble, how relentlessly charming David is, or how cute Harper is? While all of these are undeniable, what struck us the most was Victoria's dedication to her career pivot, declaring her popstar image and WAG alter ego as "dead" in favour of her new identity as a fashion designer.

As well as feeling inspired by VB's (admittedly) strict exercise regime and her attention to detail when it comes to her brand, Victoria's major career pivot is likely inspiring to the hordes of women imagining a rebrand in midlife – and should serve as a reminder that we're never too old for a new career (a search term that has risen by 207% in recent years.)

One woman who overhauled her life in midlife is Dr. Claire Kate, an award-winning GP who made her own dramatic career change at 42, leaving her medical career in favour of becoming a life coach and now says that midlife is becoming the new prime time for professional reinvention. "I see so many women reach midlife and suddenly thinking, 'How did I get here and is this really what I want?'" says Claire. "For years, they've been on a conveyor belt, raising families, building careers, doing what's needed, and then one day they realise that whilst their work might pay the bills, it no longer lights them up."

Dr. Claire Kaye moved from medicine to coaching in midlife

Inspiration from VB

"What I love about stories like Victoria's is that they normalise the idea of career evolution," says Claire. "You don't have to stay in the box people put you in. Your 40s, 50s, even 60s can be when you finally pursue what truly excites you. Victoria Beckham's transformation from pop icon to fashion industry heavyweight exemplifies what's possible when women trust their instincts and leverage their existing strengths in new directions," Claire enthuses. "Her journey required courage, resilience, and a willingness to be a beginner again - qualities I see mirrored in the women I coach daily.

Career questioning

This moment of career questioning often coincides with significant life shifts such as menopause, children leaving home, or caring for ageing parents, says Claire. "It creates a perfect storm where women either shrink back because they feel lost, or they experience a powerful awakening, recognising their strengths, their transferable skills, and the possibility of something new. It's completely normal to change, to grow, and to pivot," adds Claire. "The old mantra that you pick one path and stick to it for life simply doesn't fit anymore. I know that firsthand, as I pivoted my own career at 42. It was terrifying at first, but also the best thing I've ever done."

Not starting from scratch

Claire notes that most successful pivoters aren't starting from scratch; they're repackaging decades of experience in fresh, exciting ways – take Victoria Beckham; she brought her understanding of style, branding, and business acumen from her pop career into fashion. "What many women don't realise is that they've spent years building invaluable skills that translate across industries," says Claire. "Project management from organising family life, communication skills from years of negotiating and mediating, strategic thinking from juggling multiple responsibilities - these aren't just soft skills, they're the foundation of successful entrepreneurship and leadership. Women often underestimate what they bring to the table. They've been managing complex operations for decades; they just haven't been calling it that."

© WireImage Victoria Beckham's skills were transferable - and other midlife women likely have equally adaptable skills

To help you take those crucial first steps towards career reinvention, Claire shares her tried and tested guide for pivoting in midlife...

How to make a midlife pivot

1. Reflect

Take time to reconnect with yourself. What fires you up? What are you naturally good at? What do people always come to you for? Understanding your strengths and what matters to you is the foundation of any meaningful change.

2. Network, network, network

Start talking to people. Be curious. Reach out to old contacts, connect with people doing what interests you, ask questions, and learn from their experiences. Networking isn't about asking for a job; it's about building insight, confidence and connections.

3. Try before you buy

Test your ideas out. Volunteer, shadow, take a short course, or try your hand at a side project. This helps you build clarity and confidence before taking the plunge.

© Netflix Drawing on who you know is helpful - as VB proved in her fashion career

4. Create a safety net

Change feels far easier when you've got something solid beneath you. Whether that's financial planning, emotional support, or practical logistics, put the right scaffolding in place to help you feel secure whilst you explore.

5. Leap

At some point, you have to take the step. It might feel terrifying, but it's also exhilarating. Remember: courage comes from action, not the other way around.

The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago; the second-best time is now. If you're feeling that pull towards something different, that restlessness about your current path, listen to it. That's not a midlife crisis; it's your potential calling you forward.