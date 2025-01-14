Midlife career changes: how to navigate the 'daunting' transition

If a career change is on your 2025 vision board, we salute you!

There's nothing we love more than hearing from inspiring women who changed their lives in midlife with a career pivot. From 41-year-old Helen Crosbie who left her teaching job to launch a salt harvesting business, to Fleur Sladen who swapped a career in catering for starting a wellness brand in her forties.

There's something about midlife that gives women a new drive to live their best life – and if you want to follow in Helen and Fleur's footsteps in 2025, we spoke to career coach Paul Talbot for his advice for making a career switch in midlife.

© Getty Images Take stock of what it is you're after from your career change

"Making a career change at any age can feel daunting, but when you're over 40, it can seem even more intimidating," Paul sympathises,

"You've likely spent decades building your skills, climbing the corporate ladder, and establishing your professional identity. But here's the thing: it's never too late to pivot. In fact, for many, our 40s and beyond are a time of clarity and renewed purpose, where making a career switch could lead to a more fulfilling and rewarding future."

Making a career change in midlife

1. Understand your priorities before making the leap

"Before diving into a career change, you need to know what you really want. It all starts with your priorities - are you looking for a simple switch or an ideal switch?

© Getty Images Changing careers in midlife can be daunting

"A simple switch might mean leveraging your existing skills and making a relatively smooth transition, but you're limiting your options. If you're craving personal fulfilment, then your ideal switch might involve retraining, working through stepping-stone roles, or taking a riskier path. The key is to get clear on what you want first, then build a plan that fits your goals, not the other way around."

2. Reflect on your motivations and strengths

"Think about why you're considering this change in the first place. Is it to escape burnout? Seek out a passion? Find better work-life balance? The motivation behind your career shift will help you refine your options.

"Take time to do a deep self-assessment. What are your strengths, skills, and values? Don't just think about your professional accomplishments - think about what makes you tick, what gives you energy. When you have a clear sense of your core drivers, you’ll be in a much better position to make a smart, fulfilling change."

INSPIRATION: I took a 'grey gap year' at 51 – here's what I learned

3. Assess your financial situation (realistically)

"When you're over 40, you often have more financial commitments than in your 20s or 30s. You'll need to assess your financial situation and set realistic salary expectations.

© Getty Images Take stock of your hopes for a new career

"Ask yourself what's the minimum you can take while transitioning? What would be your ideal salary? Know the time and money you're willing to invest in retraining or switching industries. Once you have a solid financial plan in place, you can make better, less emotionally-driven decisions about your next step."

4. Research industry demand and age bias

"Age bias is a real concern, but it's not universal. Some industries are more open to experienced professionals, while others lean toward younger candidates. Do your homework. What’s the demand for professionals in your new desired field? Are there age-specific challenges to overcome?

READ: I changed my entire life at 54 – here's what happened

"Research into industry trends and informal conversations with people in the field can provide clarity. It's all about understanding where your experience fits in and where you might need to adjust your approach."

5. Navigate the fear and self-doubt

"Fear is normal – it's how you handle it that matters. A lot of people in their 40s or beyond experience fear of failure or imposter syndrome, which can paralyze them.

© Getty Images Look at what motivates you when planning a career change

"But here's the twist: self-doubt can be a good thing – it's a signal that you're challenging yourself to think deeper. The trick is to use that fear as fuel for informed decision-making. Don't let it stop you from exploring all your options. Research, networking, and reflection will give you the clarity to push through the doubt. And if you're still feeling stuck, coaching can help break down those barriers."

6. Re-skill or rebrand?

"Re-skilling is important, but it doesn't always mean going back to school for years. The key is to understand your gaps and be creative in filling them. For some people, a short course or certification will suffice, while others may decide that an alternative route – such as building a personal brand or networking - works better.

INSPIRATION: How I found true happiness at 45

"I've seen people who wanted to move into completely different fields manage to do so without going through full-time education. It's about being strategic and open-minded in finding ways to position yourself for the roles you want."

7. Networking is your secret weapon

"Let's be real: the power of networking cannot be underestimated. Especially when you're pivoting in your career later in life, your network can open doors you didn't know existed.

"Start by reaching out to people in the industry you're interested in. Build relationships, ask questions, and use those connections to learn about opportunities. It's not about just finding a job – it's about finding the right fit for your next chapter.

"If you're hesitant, remember: networking doesn't have to be about cold emailing strangers or attending stuffy events. It can start with conversations on LinkedIn, sharing your thoughts on posts, or engaging in industry-specific groups."