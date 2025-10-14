All the celebrity couples who stayed friends after divorce

Despite being divorced for over 24 years, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have remained close, not just for the sake of their children, but also because of their close bond. The formerly married couple are co-parents to their three daughters, Rumer, 37, Scout, 34 and Tallulah, 31, as well as proud grandparents to Rumer's toddler, Lou. The pair even spent part of the coronavirus pandemic together in early 2020 while quarantining alongside their daughters in Idaho.

Although Bruce is remarried to Emma Heming Willis, in the wake of his devastating dementia diagnosis, the couple remain close. "We will always be a family, just in a different form," Demi told Variety in February 2025. "For me, there was never a question. I show up because that's what you do for the people you love." The 62-year-old shared that she visits her ex-husband weekly and seeks to support Emma and the girls amid Bruce's health battle.