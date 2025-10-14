All the celebrity couples who stayed friends after divorce

Famous or not, divorce is never easy; however, being in the public eye certainly complicates things. Some couples can never repair the fractures in their relationship and go the full scorched-earth path; however, other relationships simply run their course, but they remain friends, despite splitting. From Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's "conscious uncoupling" commitment to Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's blended family, here are all the celebrities who stayed friends after divorcing.
Hugh Jackman and Debra Lee Furness
After almost 30 years of marriage, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness separated in September 2023. In April 2025, she officially filed to legally separate from her actor husband. According to the Daily Mail, Deborra-Lee quietly filed her legal motion to divorce in New York in April, meaning the pair waited two years before legally separating.
Months later, there has been speculation that the couple had been working behind the scenes to repair their relationship, which is hardly a surprise considering they insisted the split was amicable at the time.
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore
Despite being divorced for over 24 years, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have remained close, not just for the sake of their children, but also because of their close bond. The formerly married couple are co-parents to their three daughters, Rumer, 37, Scout, 34 and Tallulah, 31, as well as proud grandparents to Rumer's toddler, Lou. The pair even spent part of the coronavirus pandemic together in early 2020 while quarantining alongside their daughters in Idaho.
Although Bruce is remarried to Emma Heming Willis, in the wake of his devastating dementia diagnosis, the couple remain close. "We will always be a family, just in a different form," Demi told Variety in February 2025. "For me, there was never a question. I show up because that's what you do for the people you love." The 62-year-old shared that she visits her ex-husband weekly and seeks to support Emma and the girls amid Bruce's health battle.
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
Justin Trudeau's newest romance with Katy Perry has seen the worlds of pop and politics collide. Still, it seems that he and his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, remain on good terms. In fact, Justin was snapped on Sophie's Instagram story celebrating Canadian Thanksgiving with her and their three children.
Before being linked to Katy, Justin was single for two years after announcing his separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023, following 18 years of marriage. The former couple share kids Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.
Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr
Speaking of friendly exes, Katy's ex-husband is also on good terms with his first wife, Miranda Kerr. Miranda and Orlando divorced in 2013, and Orlando began dating Katy Perry in 2015. Meanwhile, Miranda went on to marry billionaire Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.
During Orlando and Katy's relationship, the couple remained close with Miranda and honoured their commitment to prioritising co-parenting the pair's son, Flynn. In fact, earlier this year, the three were in attendance at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party and even snapped pictures together.
In an interview with Vogue Australia, she said: "Co-parenting with Orlando and Katy is something that I feel really happy about," she stated. "From day one, when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, 'Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn's needs first, not our own.'" To this day, she affirms: "That's the way we make our decisions. Family is my number-one priority."
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay's Chris Martin shocked the world in 2014 when they announced their divorce after a decade-long marriage. The pair also normalised the term "conscious uncoupling" – a phrase and concept that has since become a staple in high-profile celebrity divorces. Since their split, Gwyneth has married Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk, while Chris was most recently linked to Dakota Johnson until their quiet split in June.
Despite splitting almost 10 years ago, the couple still remain close and frequently appear together along with their two children, Apple and Moses Martin. Looking back, Gwyneth acknowledges the role both men have played in her life. "I know my ex-husband was meant to be the father of my children, and I know my current husband is meant to be the person I grow very old with," she wrote in an op-ed for Vogue. "Conscious uncoupling lets us recognise that those two different loves can coexist and nourish each other."
Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant's romance began in 1987 when they met on the set of the Spanish film Remando al Viento. In the movie, Hugh portrayed Lord Byron, while Elizabeth played Claire Clairmont, Byron's former lover.
The couple dated for 13 years before parting ways amicably in 2000. Despite their split, they maintained a strong friendship, with Hugh serving as the godfather to Elizabeth's 22-year-old son, Damian, and Elizabeth returning the gesture as the godmother to one of Hugh's five children.
"He's still my absolute best friend and he's very important to me. I speak to [Hugh] quite a lot... I still go to him for advice on scripts... he's still my go-to person," Elizabeth told PEOPLE in 2020. "We're always very aware that there are other people in our lives... You have to move with the times and be very respectful of the present."