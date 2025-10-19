Brooklyn Beckham avoids question about mum Victoria's documentary amid reported rift

Brooklyn Beckham has quietly dodged a question about his mum, Victoria Beckham's documentary. Appearing in New York City, the 26-year-old walked the red carpet for Blue Moon Burger Bash 2.0 – an event taking place during the NYC Wine & Food Festival, which he hosted alongside American cook Rachael Ray. In the lead-up to the event, he was asked by a reporter from the Daily Mail for his thoughts on Victoria's Netflix documentary – which features footage of both him and his wife, Nicola Peltz. The budding chef then reportedly turned around and went quiet in response to the question.

He and his wife, Nicola, 30, both briefly appeared in Victoria's eponymous Netflix documentary, which dropped on 9 October. Despite this, they did not attend the global premiere in London along with the rest of the Beckham family amid rumours that Brooklyn is feuding with his family.

The Beckham family feud

Brooklyn and Nicola are thought to be feuding with the Beckham family ever since the couple were absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations in May 2025. They were also not present for Victoria's 51st birthday in April, her Paris Fashion Week show earlier this month, nor David's knighthood in June.

While no official reason for the feud has been revealed, a source previously told HELLO! : "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn’t shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them." However, despite this, a source revealed that David and Victoria are "keen to heal the rift." "David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary. They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down." Brooklyn's hurt them. It hurts them that he’s aired their dirty laundry, but David will not let this continue for much longer. He wants to put everyone in a room together – they need to iron this out now or nothing is going to change."

WATCH: The Beckhams support Victoria at premiere for Netflix film

Victoria's Netflix documentary

It was unclear whether Brooklyn and Nicola would make an appearance in Victoria's documentary series after rumours of a rift between the family continued to circulate. However, the couple does make a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in Victoria's new show. The series focuses largely on the fashion mogul's journey into the world of couture. In scenes filmed at Victoria's September 2024 Paris Fashion Week show, Brooklyn and Nicola feature in the background.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola did not join the rest of the Beckhams for Victoria's documentary premiere in London

While the couple did not step out with the rest of the Beckhams for the global premiere in London, alongside her family, Victoria was supported by a number of high-profile celebrities who made quite the fashionable impression at the star-studded premiere. Attendees included Victoria's close friend, Eva Longoria, who is her daughter Harper's godmother. She was joined by Victoria's fellow Spice Girls band members, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton also showed their support.