Brooklyn Beckham enjoys date night with 'my girl' Nicola after snubbing Victoria's show

Brooklyn Beckham has posted a snap from his date night with wife, Nicola Peltz, after missing his mum, Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show. The designer, who has become a Paris Fashion Week regular since making her debut in 2022, had the whole Beckham family front row for her show while eldest son Brooklyn, 26, was a no-show. The family braved the rain to attend the event, with dad David holding an umbrella for daughter Harper, who was dressed in a stunning pale pink strapless number from her mum's eponymous label. David and Harper were photographed alongside Harper’s brothers Romeo and Cruz, who was joined by his girlfriend Jackie Apostel and Anna Wintour.

Days later, Brooklyn took to Instagram where he shared a snap of he and his wife, Nicola, 30, all glammed up. "Date night with my girl," the eldest Beckham captioned the photo. The aspiring chef looked casual in a trim black t-shirt meanwhile, Nicola opted for a white crocheted top and kept her hair back in a chic slick-back ponytail.

The pair's absence from Victoria's fashion week show comes amid rumours of a reported rift between Brooklyn, Nicola and the Beckhams. Despite her eldest child's absence, Victoria still posted an emotional thank you to her family online, captioning it: "I love you all so much... I couldn’t do it without you! Xx". The photo featured the Beckham family sitting on a couch together with Anna Wintour.

Victoria hints at 'tough' family rift

On Sunday, Victoria spoke to The Times on Sunday about her upcoming Netflix documentary, which is set to drop 9 October. During the interview, the fashion mogul, who saw the Oasis reunion twice, touched on the Gallagher brother's infamous feud. "I just think their mum must be so happy," she said of the Gallagher brothers reconciling.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham official Trailer Netflix

"It must have been really tough on the mum, the boys not talking for all those years. And I just think as a mum, that must be … she must feel so happy to see her boys getting on," she continued. The comments come amid rumours of reported rift between the Beckham family that began circulating earlier this year after Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz skipped several high-profile family celebrations.