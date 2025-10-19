Sharon Osbourne announces devastating news as she grieves death of beloved dog 3 months after Ozzy's passing

Sharon Osbourne and the rest of the Osbourne family are mourning another loss less than three months after patriarch Ozzy Osbourne's passing. Sharon took to social media to reveal that one of their family's beloved pet dogs, Elvis, had died earlier this week at the age of 14. The Osbournes are well known for their penchant for pet pooches, with Ozzy once claiming they had as many as 11 at one point, with a few even allowed to sleep in bed with him and Sharon and accompany him on tours.

Sharon, who recently turned 73, shared a few of her favorite photos with Elvis on her Instagram page, including a couple that showcased his tight bond with the late Black Sabbath frontman, too. "I can't believe I am posting this but my darling Elvis passed away this week," she penned. "He gave me 14 precious years. He was by my side until the end. Rest in peace my darling boy!"

Kelly Osbourne, 40, similarly then took to her own page with a few more photos of the adorable Elvis, and wrote beside them: "It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that we lost Elvis this week. Our guardian angel has left us," even shedding some light on how much his intuition led him to act as a supportive figure for the Osbournes after Ozzy's death.

"Elvis did not leave my side since my dad passed," Kelly wrote. "He helped get me through the darkest moment of my life. I keep trying to find a positive in all of this and the only thing I can come up with is that maybe my dad needed him. Life can be so cruel but also give you many treasures."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's Wild Love Story

"We were so lucky to have Elvis for 14 years," she concluded. "Thank you for all the love Elvis, you were one of a kind. I love you, sleep well sweet prince, until we meet again!" They were inundated with supportive comments and condolences from fans and friends alike, such as: "Holding your heart in our hands! We love you!!!" and: "Thinking of you guys, I'm so sorry. You've been through so much."

© Instagram One of the Osbourne family dogs, Elvis, passed away earlier this week at age 14

Back in 2022, while speaking on his radio show with SiriusXM, when Ozzy was asked how he feels about becoming a grandfather before his daughter Kelly gave birth to her son, he retorted that he already has a house full of grandkids thanks to his son Jack. "I also have 11 dogs and they all sleep on my bed. It's [expletive] crazy in my house," he quipped.

© Instagram The husky had a sweet bond with Ozzy Osbourne, and also stood by the family's side after his death as well

Earlier this month, Jack sat down for a conversation with Good Morning America, and explained how his mom had been coping with her husband's loss. "You know, when people have been asking me that question, I say, 'She's OK, but she's not OK'. I know she feels the love… every child sits there and kind of has this thought about one day that parents won't be there, and what will that be like. It's just a part of being human. We just didn't think of it. It was a different weight to it, you know?"

© Instagram "We were so lucky to have Elvis for 14 years. Thank you for all the love Elvis, you were one of a kind."

He poignantly concluded by saying he wanted the world to remember his father as "someone who loved his job and his family…And with a great sense of humor."