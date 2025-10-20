George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth mourn tough loss of family dog

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos are mourning a tough loss. Over the weekend, the couple said goodbye to their beloved dachshund Daisy, who passed away aged 17, some months after losing their other pup, Cooper, in May. The Ali's Well That Ends Well author shared the news on Instagram, sharing a video montage featuring adorable photos of Daisy through the years, including some with the pair's daughters, Elliott, 22, and Harper, 20.

"We lost our 17 year old Dachshund, Daisy, yesterday," Ali then wrote in her caption. "A formidable lady. Barked at everything. Believed her size to be that of a German Shepherd. Growled at too much affection. Permanently stained all our carpets. In another life she was a tyrannical queen. We love you Daisy! Take your righteous throne up in canine heaven!"

Fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their support, with George's Good Morning America colleague Ginger Zee writing: "I'm so sorry," as others followed suit with: "Dogs aren't people — but they're family. Sending you all so much," and: "Oh Ali — I'm so so sorry — sending you and your family so much love and all my condolences," as well as: "Sweet Daisy. Sending you all so much love."