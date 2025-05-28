Ali Wentworth shares what life is really like with GMA's George Stephanopoulos behind closed doors

Love birds Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos have been together since 2001, and their bond is going strong over two decades later.

The pair recently celebrated their daughter Elliott's college graduation, which means they're firmly in their empty nesting era together.

George posted a touching tribute to his daughter who graduated from Brown University, by posting a carousel of pictures featuring Elliott in her cap and gown, while holding her diploma, as the proud parents are seen smiling next to her.

The TV host captioned the picture: "We have a college graduate!!! Congratulations to Elliott, and to the entire class of 2025. Love you and are so proud of you, E!"

Ali on the other hand brought humor to her hilarious tribute, which she captioned: "She did it! Happy graduation to an incredible human being who has her father's brain and my legs. And if it was the other way around, she'd be screwed. Proud parents! All our children deserve an education."

Their younger daughter Harper is attending school at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, which began in August 2023.

It's a new start for Elliott, as much as it is for the doting parents, and so far, they've entered their new chapter successfully.

At first Ali was "traumatized" from once being a house of four, to it now only being her and George, however, the pair quickly realized that they get to experience something they never did during the whole duration of their relationship.

Ali explained: "We're young and in love again. We got married and I got pregnant after nine months. So we've never just been a married couple with no kids. So we're loving it," per People.

What started off as an anxiety-driven path for the parents, has quickly become a lifestyle that thrives off of freedom and autonomy.

Whether it's the little joys or bigger moments, the two are enjoying their newfound liberation, especially when it comes to planning out their daily routines.

Ali continued: "It's more like, 'Hey, we can watch anything we want on TV. We can have dinner wherever we want. We could walk around naked if we want to.' It's very liberating."

The love birds first met on a blind date, thanks to Ali's friend and George's ex-girlfriend who set them up in 2001.

At first, Ali wasn't open to being with someone who was involved in politics. She initially agreed to the lunch because the comedian thought it would be a "good dinner party story," per The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

However, the duo immediately hit it off and the rest was history.

George adorably shared what he thought of their magical first date: "You know how when you go on a date, and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in, and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days," per The New York Times.

They got engaged after dating for only two months and they welcomed Elliott less than a year later, and Harper, four years later.