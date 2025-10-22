Romeo Beckham reunites with ex months after hitting out at 'lies'

It appears the romance between Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull is back on! Despite calling it quits back in June, it appears that all's well that ends well with the couple. On Tuesday, Romeo confirmed the news with a subtle snap posted to his Instagram story. In the picture, the 23-year-old poses in the mirror while Kim stands in front wearing a hoodie and an oversized scarf. The reunion comes four months after the couple split, reportedly due to pressures from the ongoing feud between his older brother, Brooklyn Beckham, and the rest of the family.

Romeo Beckham has confirmed he and Kim Turnbull are back together with a subtle Instagram post

Kim's link to Brooklyn Beckham

Kim Turnbull, 24, was previously linked to Brooklyn, 26, when the pair were photographed together as teenagers. Then, in November 2024, Kim and Romeo debuted their romance on Instagram and dated for several months until splitting in June. It was reported during the pair's brief relationship that Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, 30, felt "uncomfortable" around Kim. However, in the midst of rumours that she was a factor in Brooklyn's reported rift with his family, Kim spoke out and denied any romantic involvement between herself and the budding chef.

"I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to the point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," Kim wrote in a text post shared to her Instagram story. "I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative."

She continued, "I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved."

Who is Kim Turnbull?

Kim, 24, is a year older than her boyfriend, and alongside being a model, she's also a professional DJ. The star effortlessly blends hip-hop, Afrobeat, Afro house, amapiano, and electronic music. Alongside this, she has also played across the globe, including in Asia and the UK.

© Getty Romeo and Kim were began dating in 2024

Kim is also the daughter of Alex Turnbull, a former hip-hop DJ who founded the music label Ronin Records. Meanwhile, her grandfather, William Turnbull, was a sculptor and painter, with some of his works having previously been featured in the Tate Gallery. When she's not behind the DJ decks, Kim works as a model with major brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, and Rimmel London.