Jason Momoa's shocking hair transformation sends fans into a frenzy

Jason Momoa sent fans into a frenzy on Wednesday when he gave them a glimpse of his dramatic hair transformation for a collaboration with the banking app Chime. The Game of Thrones actor had a starring role in the brand's Christmas campaign, which saw him embody different characters working in a mall around the holiday season. In the first clip, the father of two was a tired retail worker in a busy store, dressed in a gray apron with a pink sweater wrapped around his shoulders.

His hair was pulled back into a ponytail, before the scene switched and Jason's hairstyle transformed into a cropped mullet. In the scene, he portrayed a security guard on watch at a mall ATM while several holiday shoppers waited to use the machine. Following the unexpected mullet look, the 46-year-old changed into an employee at a mattress store, with perhaps the most shocking hair transformation of all.

The top of his head was completely bald, and wispy hair grew along the sides, creating a hilarious look for the heartthrob. He wore a gray blazer and a white collared shirt in the clip, with a green tie and glasses. Jason's fans couldn't get enough of his jaw-dropping look, as they took to the comment section of his Instagram post to exclaim over the transformation.

"I can't get past the bald top…so damn funny!!!!" one fan wrote, while another declared that he was "Still hot," and a third begged, "Keep your natural look…please." Jason spoke about his collaboration with the brand, sharing with Men's Journal that it was "a perfect match" as it felt "authentic".

This is not the first time that Jason has made a jaw-dropping transformation; in July, the star shaved off his iconic beard as he prepared for his role as Duncan Idaho in the Dune sequel alongside Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Taking to Instagram, Jason explained that he started growing his beard around the time that he launched his water brand, Mananalu, in 2019.

© Courtesy of Chime/Mega Jason was unrecognizable in the holiday advertisement

"I think it's been six years since I did Dune," he began. "What was really special about that is that is when I started [growing my beard] and started launching Mananalu. At the time, I think we were one of the first ones to release the aluminum bottle. And now, six years later, airports are banning single-use plastic. These positive things are happening."

© Courtesy of Chime/Mega He also transformed into a mall security guard for the project

As he spoke, Jason began to shave off his beard bit by bit, managing to simultaneously keep fans hooked and impart an important message. "Only for you, Denis," he quipped, referring to when he shaved his beard off for the first Dune film at the request of the director, Denis Villeneuve. "Goddamnit! I hate it."

© Getty Images The father of two is famed for his luscious locks and bushy beard

He expanded on his message in the caption, writing: "Haven't shaved in six years, and here we are again." His fans loved the new look, with one writing, "You look good without the beard. Like you did in your Baywatch days," while another added, "Still as handsome as you have always been," and a third said, "I love it…both look really nice."