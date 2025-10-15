Renée Zellweger is unrecognizable following bold hair transformation

Renée Zellweger showcased her stunning hair transformation on the latest episode of Only Murders in the Building (OMITB), which she stars in alongside Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin. Selena shared a promo clip of the "Cuckoo Chicks" episode on Instagram, which saw Renée sporting a strawberry blonde hairdo styled into a chic bob to play billionaire Camila White. The episode follows ladies' night at the Arconia's basement casino, and the Texas native was virtually unrecognizable as she donned a cream-colored coat and a pink blouse to make her red hair pop.

"Take a seat, we'll deal you in," read the caption. Renée first turned heads with the redhead look in May while filming OMITB, with her hairdo being a far cry from her usual blonde locks. She previously rocked red hair back in 2005, complete with baby bangs that made her blue eyes pop. Since then, the Oscar winner has experimented several times with her look, including her brunette moment in 2004 and her blonde pixie cut in 2025.

She appeared on the cover of British Vogue in January with her blonde hair cropped into a stylish pixie cut, which was slicked back for the photoshoot. "When you're cutting someone's hair short, they've got to want to do it – it's them who has to love it," said hairstylist Syd Hayes to the publication. "[Renée] was so open to it. It wasn't about Bridget [Jones, her character], but more about her as a person."

Renée's turn on OMITB has been a reunion-filled experience for the 56-year-old. "When you get that collection of women at the table together, it feels like you are sitting in front of an acting Mount Rushmore," the show's co-creator, John Hoffman, told Deadline. "There's history between everyone, but some of them hadn't met before this."

"I will never forget hearing about Renée Zellweger meeting Dianne Wiest," he continued. "Dianne told Renée, 'I've always loved you so much,' and Renée expressed that Wiest taught her how to play a vulnerable person on screen. It was a beautiful thing to witness."

© Hulu/Instagram Renée plays billionaire Camila White in the hit show

He continued, "Meryl and Renée reunited after making a film together years earlier [1998's One True Thing] as well as Renée and Logan Lerman, who played her son in [2009's My One and Only]. The season felt like a reunion in many ways."

© GC Images The actress was spotted with her strawberry blonde hairdo back in May

Renée has enjoyed a successful year after starring in the fourth Bridget Jones instalment, Mad About the Boy. She reprised her role as the loveable and chaotic Bridget in the film, which marked her return to the screen following a three-year hiatus. Her last part was in The Thing About Pam, which was released three years after she won the Oscar for Judy.

© Corbis via Getty Images The star typically rocks blonde waves

"I was sick of the sound of my own voice," she admitted to British Vogue of her first hiatus from 2010 to 2016. "When I was working, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?' It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences." When she's not filming, Renée spends her time with her partner of four years, Ant Anstead, whom she met on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride.