Jason Momoa's workout routine revealed as Chief of War star admits he hates the gym

Chief of War Star's Jason Mamoa has made a name for himself in Hollywood as being one of the most fit and built actors.

Don't judge a book by its cover when it comes to Jason, because despite his impressive physique, the movie star hates going to the gym.

Although he's not naturally drawn to it, he stays committed to his intense workout routine simply because it's part of his job requirement as an actor. He shared with Men's Health: "I just have a really hard time training for vanity. These roles kill me because I'm not into that [expletive]. But it's my job to become the character I'm playing."

© Getty Images Jason Mamoa has one of the fittest bodies in Hollywood

His workouts include climbing — which is his favorite hobby — as well as cardio and strength training. The movie star makes sure to include kettlebell swings, bear crawls, dead hangs and pull-ups in his workouts and he also boxes with a strong resistance band.

Jason is a huge fan of Eric Laciste's AR7 training method which stands for accelerated results. The difficult routine helps build muscle while simultaneously incorporating cardio, and it provides very little rest between exercises.

© Getty Images The actor loves to climb and box with resistance bands

Some of the exercises that Jason does for multiple sets include bench presses, chest dips, chin-ups, squats, 40-year sprints, burpees and more, and each workout day is focused on a specific part of the body such as chest, back, legs, core, and arms.

The actor shared that the hard work sometimes comes with a price as he revealed: "You want to look good, sure, but you have to do so much for the part that you get injured. You have to protect yourself. Train for function rather than how you look, man."

© Getty Images The movie star is dedicated to his intense AR7 routine

Jason's diet prioritizes calorie counting in order to stay in control of his intake amount. The movie star eats a plethora of vegetables, fruits, chicken, steak, fish such as skipjack tuna, and peanut butter.

His pre-workout snacks are honey sandwiches, and he uses supplements such as protein powder, creatine and mass gainer. His trainer Mada Abdelhamid previously shared with Men's Health: "It comes down to overall calorie intake so when we're looking to lean down, we just cut the Guinness down to a certain number per day. If I'd made him cut [beer] out completely, he wouldn't have performed as well."

© WireImage The actor expressed that his diet is also important to his fitness goals

Beer is Jason's biggest non-negotiable, and he uses it as a way to reward himself at the end of a long day. As a big foodie, he also craves spaghetti as his cheat meal. The buff actor believes besides working hard, one has to enjoy themselves too.

He expressed: "I'm all about just having the best goddamn day I can have. If my wife tells me we're having spaghetti Bolognese for dinner, I will work so much harder because I know we're going to have a great night. I can train hard as long as I know there's a reward."